Queen Camilla’s charity forced to release statement following 'continued financial pressures'

One of Queen Camilla's patron charities has been forced to make a difficult decision following persistent 'financial pressures'.

The Prospect Hospice, which provides dedicated end-of-life care to those across the North of Wiltshire, has been supported by the Queen ever since she became the charity's president in 2013.

The charity announced this week that it's been forced to close one of their shops.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla, who is the President of Prospect Hospice, visited the hospice earlier this year

In a statement shared with HELLO!, the charity said: "The decision to close has not been an easy one, but continued financial pressures across the charity sector, including rising costs and changing shopping habits, mean Prospect Hospice has to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact on funding patient care."

The shop, which is located on Marlborough High Street, is set to close its doors on Saturday, September 6.

© Prospect Hospice The charity has had to close one of their stores following 'continued financial pressures'

Stuart Necrews, Head of Commercial Income at Prospect Hospice, said: "We are so thankful to the staff, volunteers, donors and customers who have supported this shop over the years. Closing the doors is not a decision we wanted to make, but it is a necessary one to ensure we can continue providing outstanding care to local people at the end of their lives."

Queen Camilla most recently visited the Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, Swindon, in January of this year.

© Getty Images The Queen attended the 45th anniversary of the charity and 30 years on the charity's current site in Wroughton

There she was met by a welcoming party and met with patients, staff and Prospect Hospice CEO Jeremy Lune and Lord Lieutenant Dame Sarah Troughton. To celebrate the hospice's anniversary, a commemorative plaque was unveiled in honour of the Queen's visit.

During the unveiling, the Queen made an impromptu speech where she spoke on the importance of hospice care around the country.

"Every time I come here, I come away feeling so impressed and feeling so lucky actually that Wiltshire has something like this to look after people who are at the end of their life," she said.

© Getty Images The Queen spoke about the importance of hospice care

Later in the speech, she touched on the continuing issues faced by charities and hospices across the country, saying: "As I've said time and time again, I wish we could clone these places because there aren't nearly enough.

"We just have to keep them going, I know a lot of people help out but we need a lot more help than that."