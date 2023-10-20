Queen Camilla is a regal vision in serene all-white look

King Charles III and Queen Camilla looked blissfully happy yesterday at their latest public appearance – a reception held at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, held the event at the palace to show their gratitude to the personnel involved in planning Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation this spring.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

The Queen looked totally serene in her latest look - a crisp white dress with a scalloped neck detail and long sleeves.

The dress also featured a scalloped detail down the front and the skirt which reached a shin-length. It was all in the details for the royal who paired the elegant dress with a pair of Chanel two-tone mid-heel pumps in black and nude.

© Getty Queen Camilla glowed at the Buckingham Palace reception

The jewellery collectors among us will also spot a less-obvious but totally trendy addition to the look – a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra 5 Motif' 18-carat yellow gold and agate bracelet in blue. The iconic Van Cleef & Arpels motif jewellery is totally on-trend right now and has been rocked by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague all the way through to the Queen's daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales.

The eagle-eyed among us will also notice Queen Camilla's beautiful brooch in the shape of a crown. The brooch is a heraldic Tudor crown set in diamonds with the addition of a ruby, a sapphire, and an emerald at the base. The Queen was seen wearing the same regal brooch on numerous occasions including at a visit to Brick Lane Mosque alongside her husband the King earlier this year.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a Tudor crown brooch

Royalists have been quick to praise Queen Camilla for her timeless look. On a fan account posting Camilla's outfit, one user commented: "The dress is beautiful and suits her very well. She has found her own style and looks lovely", while another reveled in her choice of footwear writing: "She is the only royal who can really work those Chanel cap toes."

King Charles' wife has caught our eye recently with looks that can only be described as totally regal. She marked a royal first in the late Queen's £792k diamond tiara at a reception and dinner at Mansion House earlier this week.

© Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive at a reception and dinner held at Mansion House on 18 October 2023

She looked spellbinding in the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II and opted for an outfit repeat in the form of her black embroidered Bruce Oldfield gown.

At the Buckingham Palace reception last night, the Queen wore her hair in her signature voluminous blowdry and looked naturally rosy in a glowing makeup look.

© Getty Queen Camilla's Chanel shoes were the perfect finishing touch

The reception welcomed representatives and organisers from across government, the police, the media, the church and civil institutions who played a part in the smooth running of both the late monarch's funeral and the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Guests at the event included royal photographer, Chris Jackson and British composer Roxanna Panufnik. The King's sister Princess Anne was also in attendance. She looked classically elegant and clearly received her sister-in-law's white dress memo as she wore a white tweed shift dress, paisley-print silk scarf, and a pair of black gloves.

© Getty King Charles III met with Roxanna Panufnik and other personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

The King himself also looked exceedingly suave. He opted for a navy two-piece suit with a silver patterned tie and matching pocket square.

The Queen glowed in her latest look. It was such a joy to see the monarch and his wife celebrating all the wonderful people who made two state events happen, and celebrating in style.

