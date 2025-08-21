Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla makes glamorous appearance at the races amid Balmoral break
The Queen made an elegant appearance in a blue coat, floral dress and a hat at the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse

Queen Camilla smiles in floral dress and hat© Alamy Stock Photo
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
4 minutes ago
The Queen interrupted her Scottish break for a glamorous outing on Thursday.

Camilla, 78, attended the second day of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse, of which she is patron.

Her Majesty looked elegant in a pale blue belted coat over a white patterned dress, teamed with nude pumps and a Fedora-style hat with bow detailing.

Camilla's appearance comes after she and the King officially took up their summer residence at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen was also spotted shopping in the nearby village of Ballater alongside her daughter, Laura Lopes, 47, and granddaughter, Eliza, 17.

See the best photos from her day at the racecourse.

1/5

Queen Camilla smiling in blue coat at The Ebor Festival© Getty Images

The Queen arrived wearing a pale blue coat

Arrival

The Queen was all smiles as she made a stylish entrance at the racecourse. 

The racecourse can chart its history back to 1731 when the first recorded meeting took place. It is now home to many famous races including the Ebor, Dante or Gimcrack

Stakes as well as the Yorkshire Oaks and the Juddmonte International race.

2/5

Queen Camilla shakes hands with Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Martin Rowley© Getty Images

The Queen shook hands with the welcome party

Greeting

Camilla was greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Chris Legard, the Chairman of York Race Committee, Mrs Bridget Guerin, and the Chief Executive of York Racecourse, Mr William Derby, along with other dignitaries.

3/5

Queen Camilla wearing blue coat, pearls and hat© Getty Images

The Queen accessorised with pearl jewellery

RAF display

At the start of the racing programme, Her Majesty took the salute from the RAF Falcons display team, who dropped in on the course. 

4/5

Queen Camilla smiling in floral dress, hat and pearls© Getty Images

The Queen later removed her jacket to reveal a floral dress

Meeting charity representatives

During her outing, the Queen met with representatives from local charities supported by the track, members of the Yorkshire racing community and members of the York Racecourse team.

Over the last decade, a programme of continuous investment in the facilities for racegoers and horsemen has taken place. 

Last August, Camilla opened the new Bustardthorpe End Development which offers racegoers shelter in the form of a canopy, food outlets and bookies. 

5/5

Queen Camilla unveils a plaque during day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2025 at York Racecourse© Alamy Stock Photo

The Queen beamed as she unveiled the plaque

Royal patron

The Queen became patron of York racecourse in 2024.

On Thursday, she unveiled a plaque to mark the 'Juddmonte International' race 2024, winning the 'World's Best Race' of 2024.

