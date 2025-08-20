Queen Camilla's cherry print dress proves fashion can be fun in your 70s

Queen Camilla has a fabulous sense of style. The 78-year-old wife of King Charles never fails to look chic no matter where she may be, and we always love to know where she gets her threads from.

Earlier this week, the mother of two was pictured in the village of Ballater, just a short drive from the royal family's Highland home, Balmoral, where she and her husband have been enjoying their summer break.

Spotted looking happy and content alongside her daughter, Laura and her 17-year-old granddaughter, Eliza Lopes, Camilla delighted royal fans with her cherry print dress by Sophie Dundas. The eye-catching style is of the midi variety and is created with a flattering lapel and mid-length sleeves.

Accessorising to perfection, she added a personalised pendant with the initials of her five grandchildren and delicate hoop earrings, as well as a green cardigan and slightly wedged shoes. Perfection!

The royal proves to women in their 70s everywhere that fashion can be fun and fabulous, no matter what age you are. The beautiful shades of Camilla's dress enhance her complexion and give her a fabulously cheerful yet stylish look.

Camilla loves colour

Throughout her time as a working royal, you will often see the blonde royal rocking a plethora of colours.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla often wears Fiona Clare outfits

One of her go-to fashion designers is Fiona Clare, and the label is often her first port of call when she needs a new ensemble. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, which always gives the shopper the most incredible fit.

© Alamy The Queen is often seen wearing pastel looks

On wearing colour in your 70s, Fiona previously told HELLO!: "Personally, I think colour, whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," she explained.

"Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

© Getty Images Camilla suits jewel tones

On dressing Queen Camilla, Fiona added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her; it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."