King Charles offering unique opportunity with 'pivotal role' in inner circle

King Charles is hiring a special recruit for his Sandringham estate.

The King is reportedly seeking a new verger for Sandringham's churches in Norfolk, advertising for a Verger and Operations Manager who will join the team at St Mary Magdalene and West Newton Church on his Royal estate.

Duties will include preparing and supporting daily and special worship services and working closely with clergy and volunteers.

Reverend Williams, who took up the post as rector of Sandringham in 2022, is said to be ideating ways to modernise the church, such as a social media account for the choir.

King Charles' key requirements

The job has been described as "a pivotal role that blends tradition with modern operational responsibilities."

The advert, which closes on September 15, also states the new full-time role requires someone who is "Highly organised, welcoming, and passionate about supporting the mission of the Church."

It also says the successful applicant will need to "provide a warm, welcoming presence for all who visit the church." It states: "This is a unique opportunity to work at the heart of a historic church community, combining ceremonial verger duties with the day-to-day oversight of church operations, events, and the onsite shop."

Beyond this, the person who fills the role would also be required to oversee the upkeep and operations of the church buildings and grounds; manage the church shop; oversee the finances and co-ordinate the logistics for weddings, baptisms and funerals.

A verger is responsible for the practical and ceremonial upkeep of a church. This responsibility means they're tasked with preparing the church for services, managing processions, and caring for liturgical items like robes and chalices.

King Charles's rambling Sandringham estate

The estate dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

George V, the late Queen's grandfather, described the house as "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world".

Since then, it has remained a private residence of the royal family, passed down through generations.