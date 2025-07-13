Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles pictured with walking stick in new photos at home
King Charles smiling in tweed coat© Getty Images

King Charles pictured with walking stick in new photos at home

The monarch's Norfolk estate boasts 20,000 acres

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles has been pictured in two new portraits, taken at his sprawling Sandringham estate located in Norfolk.

In the photos, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, the monarch is shown walking through the Topiary Garden, looking happy and relaxed with his trusty wooden walking stick.

For the special photoshoot, Charles, 76, donned a pair of sand-hued chinos, a pale blue shirt, and a pair of suede brogues in a rich, caramel shade.

One snapshot showed His Majesty walking down a grit path towards the camera, while a second showed Charles glancing over a yew hedge, with one hand balanced on his waist.

Alongside the images, which were shared to Sandringham's official instagram account, a caption read: "Through the vision of His Majesty The King, The Sandringham Gardens continue to evolve, enriching horticultural content and enhancing the visitor experience, providing spaces for enjoyment and reflection for all."

A general view of Sandringham House a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk in England on Wednesday 19th July 2023© Getty Images
The royal family flock to Sandringham over the Christmas period

It continued: "Here, His Majesty is pictured in The Topiary Garden, a stunning space inspired by the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey. This new space introduces a unique horticultural discipline to the gardens by incorporating topiary and traditional crafts used to maintain these intricate shapes."

Royal fans were quick to send messages of praise in the comments section. One wrote: "Such a beautiful garden and fabulous shots", while a second remarked: "Absolutely beautiful. The symmetry is so restful and the topiary is immaculate", and a third chimed in: "His Majesty looks so happy! Very charming portraits".

Charles has been pictured using an array of walking sticks through the years.

man in long wax coat with walking stick © Getty Images
King Charles has always loved walking

He was photographed using an ornate stick earlier this summer at the Royal Windsor Horse show, and RHS Chelsea Flower Show, but has also been spotted with similar sticks in 1998, and 2008.

HELLO! has previously been reassured that the King's choice of accessory is a traditional country fair walking stick, rather than a walking aid.

Charles's Sandringham estate

The estate dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

George V, the late Queen's grandfather, described the house as "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world".

Prince Charles Weeding His Herb Garden At Highgrove, Gloucestershire. © Getty Images
Charles has transformed the gardens at several of his private homes

Since then, it has remained a private residence of the royal family, passed down through generations.

The Norfolk estate boasts 20,000 acres, including 60 acres of gardens, a museum, and a main house teeming with beautiful interiors and art dating back to the Edwardian era.

