Queen Mary's unexpected question for King Frederik in front of cameras

King Frederik and Queen Mary are carrying out a four-day summer cruise of different Danish municipalities onboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog, and Mary caught her husband off-guard with an unexpected question during one moment.

The pair posed for photographs as they walked across the coastal sand dunes of Råbjerg Mile, located between Skagen and Frederikshavn, on Monday.

As Frederik put his arm around his wife, Mary suddenly asked: "Shall we kiss?" with the impulsive question prompting laughter from the monarch, BILLED-BLADET reports.

While the royals did not proceed to kiss in front of the cameras, according to the newspaper Mary's impromptu remark helped to soften formalities.

WATCH: Relive King Frederik and Queen Mary's accession day kiss

The Danish couple were dressed casually for their walk, with Mary donning a navy blue knit over a shirt and beige shorts, while Frederik sported matching cargo trousers with an orange gilet over a checked shirt.

© Kongehuset Frederik and Mary walked barefoot across Råbjerg Mile

Danish royals on tour

The king and queen had kicked off their tour earlier in the day, arriving at Sæby harbour.

Mary wore a nautical look for the arrival, comprising a white blouse with a navy A-line skirt and a blue Prada tweed jacket. She accessorised with a pair of tan heeled sandals, a raffia-style headband and dainty gold jewellery.

© Getty The couple arriving in Frederikshavn Municipality on Monday

Meanwhile, Frederik looked smart in a navy suit with a pale blue shirt and a burgundy tie.

On Tuesday, the Danish royals sailed into the municipality of Thisted, where they participated in a carriage procession to the Old Town Hall.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary wave from the carriage in Thisted Municipality

Frederik and Mary then visited the Nature Village before enjoying an official lunch.

Their next stop was community organisation, Surf & Work in Vorupør, before they learnt about fishing traditions and water sports at the Landing Square.

For day two of their summer cruise, Mary wowed in two looks by royal favourite brand, ME+EM – a floral midi dress and a silk polka dot maxi gown.

The couple will visit Læsø Municipality on Wednesday, concluding their trip in Samsø Municipality on Thursday.