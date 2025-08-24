Royal couple leave home for summer cruise without 4 kids

For many, summer holidays start to feel as if they are winding down but for one royal couple, their summer travels are far from over. King Frederik of Denmark, 57, and his wife Queen Mary, 53, have announced via the official Danish royal Instagram that they are heading off for a cruise. "Their Majesties the King and Queen will be leaving tomorrow, Monday to Thursday, on a summer cruise with the Royal Ship Dannebrog," the message posted to social media read, alongside a photo of the ship.

The itinerary for the trip, which was also announced on social media, kicks off in the municipality of Frederikshavn before heading to Thisted on 26 August and to Læsø on 27 August. The summer procession will conclude with a visit to Samsø on 28 August. Highlights of the first day will include an official reception at Sæby Church, followed by a visit to Sæby Glass Blowing Plant, a city walkabout, and lunch at The Forest House in Bangsboskoven. They will also visit the Råbjerg Mile nature reserve and Ancher's Hus art gallery, before hosting an evening reception aboard the royal boat.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to head on a cruise on the Royal Ship Dannebrog

Day two will start with an arrival at Hanstholm Harbour before arriving at the Old Town Hall in Thisted by carriage where they will be shortly taken to the Nature Village there. The second day will also include a visit to Surf & Work, a co-working space in Thisted and a second evening reception on board Royal Ship Dannebrog.

© Getty The Royal Yacht Dannebrog will take them around Denmark over four days

The social media announcement also revealed that the highlights of day three will include a visit to Læsø Saltworks and the safari at Rønnerne, while day four will allow for a carriage ride in Tranebjerg and a lunch at the Brundby Rockhotel live music venue. The announcement concluded with a lovely photo of Queen Mary and King Frederik aboard the royal ship in May. The couple will travel without their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary of Denmark: Everything to know

Queen Mary's recent outing

The announcement comes after Queen Mary stepped out for a solo outing to attend the Bharti Kher - Mythologies exhibition opening at Thorvaldsens Museum in Copenhagen. On display were 27 works, which all deal with historical notions of body, identity and culture that draw connections to visual artist Bharti Kher's contemporary art and Bertel Thorvaldsen's sculptures.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark attends the Bharti Kher - Mythologies exhibition opening at Thorvaldsens Museum on August 22, 2025 in Copenhagen

The Australian-born Danish royal looked lovely as she debuted a rare printed suit. Her black and white 'Knighton' jacket from The Fold paired perfectly with the matching 'Morella' trousers. She accessorised with open-toe heeled sandals and an array of jewels, including a whimsical pair of mushroom-shaped earrings by Dulong. Her hair was styled straight, and her makeup look featured warm brown eyeshadow.