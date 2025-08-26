Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates release of season two of Netflix show

It's an exciting day for the Duchess of Sussex as the second season of With Love, Meghan drops on Netflix today.

Guests on Meghan's lifestyle show will include Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, as well as close friends, Daniel Martin, Heather Dorak and Jamie Kern Lima.

© Netflix Chrissy Teigen will guest star on season two of With Love, Meghan

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."