Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates release of season two of Netflix show
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates release of season two of Netflix show
Live:Updated1m ago

Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates release of season two of Netflix show

All of the latest royal news, images, and updates from Tuesday 26 August

Image
Meghan Markle smiling and wearing a white blazer© Getty
HELLO!
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Share this:

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Season two of With Love, Meghan drops on Netflix 
  • Queen Mary and King Frederik continue summer cruise on Royal Yacht Dannebrog
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon

Big day for Meghan Markle

It's an exciting day for the Duchess of Sussex as the second season of With Love, Meghan drops on Netflix today.

Guests on Meghan's lifestyle show will include Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, as well as close friends, Daniel Martin, Heather Dorak and Jamie Kern Lima. 

Chrissy Teigen will guest star on season two of With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Chrissy Teigen will guest star on season two of With Love, Meghan

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery. 

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more