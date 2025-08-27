Luxembourg's Princess Stephanie pictured ahead of husband's accession day

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg has released two new photographs of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Grand Duchess ahead of Prince Guillaume's accession in October. The images taken at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City show Guillaume solo, dressed smartly in a navy suit, a white shirt and a green patterned tie, with the royal residence's opulent gold furnishings in the background.

A second portrait shows Prince Guillaume, 43, with his wife, Princess Stephanie, 41, with the future Grand Duke dressed in a similar attire. Belgian-born Stephanie looks elegant in a cream mid-length dress, with a caped neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.

© Maison du Grand-Duc / Kary Barthelmey Prince Guillaume poses for a new official photograph ahead of his accession in October

She wears her hair up in her signature low chignon, accessorising with a pair of gold and emerald earrings. Stephanie's striking square-cut diamond engagement with double halo detailing is also visible on her ring finger.

© Maison du Grand-Duc / Christian Aschman Princess Stephanie wears white in new official portraits ahead of Prince Guillaume's accession

The portraits will be traditionally displayed in public buildings and businesses once the change of reign takes place on Friday 3 October. Guillaume's father, Grand Duke Henri, 70, announced during his Christmas message last December that he would abdicate after 25 years on the throne.

© Getty Prince Guillaume was appointed Lieutenant-Representative in October 2024

It comes after Prince Guillaume was appointed as lieutenant representative (regent) in October 2024, meaning he has already assumed a number of his father's constitutional powers.

Grand Duke Henri's abdication will take place on the morning of 3 October, followed by Prince Guillaume's swearing-in ceremony. There will be an appearance from the new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess on the balcony of the palace before a welcome ceremony at City Hall, a meet and greet with the public, a reception and then a gala dinner.

© Getty Images Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Guillaume will mark the official day of his reign on Saturday 4 October, and he will embark on a mini tour across Luxembourg, visiting five locations. Then on Sunday 5 October, the new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess will participate in a Te Deum mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg.

Family life

Guillaume, who is the eldest child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, married Countess Stephanie de Lannoy on 19 October 2012 in a civil ceremony, with the religious wedding taking place a day later. The bride wore an ivory lace gown designed by Elie Saab, along with the Lannoy's diamond family tiara.

© Getty Guillaume and Stephanie pictured with their sons, Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Pope Francis in September 2024

In May 2020, the couple welcomed their first son, Charles, followed by second son, François, in March 2023.