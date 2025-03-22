Luxembourg's Prince Charles steals the show during major milestone moment

Prince Charles of Luxembourg enjoyed a milestone moment this week when his parents, Hereditary Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Duchess Stéphanie, took him on his first official royal outing.

Charles, who is set to be the heir to the throne when his father succeeds Grand Duke Henri, was present for the inauguration of a school named in his honour. The royal, born in 2020, was seen cutting the ribbon at the event and joining his parents for a tour of the facilities, taking great interest in a painting of a train on the wall.

Charles was dressed smartly for his first official outing, wearing a maroon jumper and brown trousers. A particularly sweet moment saw the future heir in his father's arms as they unveiled a plaque confirming the school's name.

The youngster was also seen receiving gifts from students at the school and signing his name in the school's registry book.

Charles joined his parents for the outing

The images were shared on the Grand Ducal social media accounts, and a caption read: "The Crown Grand Duke, the Crown Grand Duchess, and Prince Charles inaugurated, this Thursday, the 'Prënz Charles School' (Prince Charles School) in Steinsel, in the presence of Minister Claude Meisch and Mayor Fernand Marchetti.

"The elementary school was built on the school complex named 'Prince Guillaume' at the birth of the Grand-Duc Héritier when the Grand-Ducal couple lived between 1981 and 1987 in the commune of Steinsel.

© Blum/dana press/Shutterstock Charles hadn't carried out any royal business before this week

"In the presence of 600 guests, Their Royal Highnesses attended the inaugural ceremony, which was animated with much training by children."

While the family have shared the occasional photo of Charles over the years, the young royal has not undertaken any royal duties. The youngster has typically been seen during family celebrations, including the birth and christening of his younger brother, Prince François.

© Getty Images Charles was born in 2020

Charles's first outing comes as his father prepares to succeed Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne in October 2025.

In a service held last year, Henri appointed Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative. As Lieutenant-Representative, Guillaume will assume most of his father's constitutional powers.

© WireImage Henri is in the process of abdicating

"I really want to give Prince Guillaume a lot more responsibility, because I think I really need to slow down," the Grand Duke said at the time.

