Royal abdication: New details revealed ahead of line of succession change

In December last year, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced his plans to step down from the throne.

He made the unexpected announcement in his Christmas broadcast message, revealing that his son, Prince Gillaume, 43, would succeed him as the nation's sovereign on 3 October this year.

At the time, he said in his speech: "As you know, Prince Guillaume has been Lieutenant-Représentant since 8 October and is preparing intensively for his accession to the throne. And, in order to make this speech more exciting, I won't tell you until the end when it will take place."

© Getty Images Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate in October this year

Reflecting on his son and his daughter-in-law, Princess Stéphanie, the Grand Duke continued: "I know that they will do their utmost to contribute to the well-being of our country."

New details surrounding Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg's abdication have since emerged - and it's set to be a historic day.

© Getty The father-son duo during the inauguration ceremony of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume as Lieutenant Representative of Luxembourg

According to the Luxembourg government, the Act of Abdication will be signed by Grand Duke Henri on Friday 3 October, along with the President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Prime Minister. Guillaume will then be sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies and will subsequently make an appearance on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace.

The government will later host a reception for the institutions and the diplomatic corps. The evening will conclude with a gala dinner at the palace.

© Getty Images Prince Guillaume is expected to make an appearance on the palace balcony

On 4 October, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg will carry out an array of official engagements in several cities. In the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will travel to the capital where they will marvel at a nocturnal drone show and attend a concert on the Glacis.

The following day, the Grand Ducal family are expected to attend a service at Notre Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, at the invitation of the Archbishop.

Guillaume's family life

© Getty Images Henri and Maria Teresa tied the knot in 1981

Henri and Maria Teresa's son is married to Stephanie de Lannoy. The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, are proud parents to two young sons - Prince Charles, five, and Prince François, who was born in March 2023.

Aside from Guillaume, the Luxembourg royals also share sons Prince Felix, Prince Louis, and Prince Sebastien, as well as a daughter, Princess Alexandra.

© Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie with their son, Prince Charles

They also have eight grandchildren, with their latest grandchild, Victoire, arriving into the world in May last year.

According to local media, a privately funded annexe is being built for Guillaume, Stephanie and their family within the grounds of the royal family's residence at Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg. The move is set to happen when Guillaume becomes Grand Duke.