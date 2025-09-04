Prince William 'gets drunk' with Eugene Levy as he appears on his Apple TV+ travel show

The Prince of Wales will appear in the third series of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, Apple TV+ has revealed. The production company released the trailer for the show on Thursday, with Prince William's cameo right at the end. During a walk through Windsor Great Park, the future King, 43, can be heard asking the Schitt's Creek star, 78, if "getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?". Eugene replies with a grin: "That's the bucket," as William laughs in response and says: "That's the bucket, is it?"

The eight-episode season follows Canadian actor Eugene as he sets out to discover what the "ultimate travel bucket list" is all about, seeing him travel around Canada and the US, as well as Austria, England, India, Ireland, Mexico and South Korea.

© YouTube / Apple TV+ Eugene joined William in Windsor

In the clips filmed in the UK, Eugene is seen enjoying the sights of London from the top deck of an open-top bus, as well as walking through the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. William and his wife, Kate, live close to the royal residence at Adelaide Cottage.

"Now that I'm considered something of a traveler, I've challenged myself to complete my own bucket list before actually kicking the bucket," Eugene says in the trailer. As well as Prince William, the American Pie star will also be joined by a whole host of other famous faces including Canadian singer Michael Buble, Eugene's daughter and fellow Schitt's Creek actor Sarah Levy, K-pop boy band NOWZ and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.

It's not known when William filmed his cameo for the series, and the pair have not met publicly before. In 2021, the Prince appeared on the Apple podcast series, Time To Walk, where he spoke about the ways he keeps mentally fit as he strolled around the Sandringham estate.

Earlier this year, William also made another TV appearance on an episode of Clarkson's Farm, with the royal revealing that his eldest son, Prince George, 12, is a fan of the show.

© Apple The show will premiere on 19 September

Season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premieres globally on Friday 19 September on Apple TV+.