Princess Kate and Prince William's favourite Netflix show announces its anticipated return

Netflix has announced that Prince William and Princess Kate's go-to holiday watch, Black Doves, will return for a second series following the success of its first season.

© Getty Images The stars attended the Black Doves Season One World Premiere at the BFI Southbank

The six-part spy thriller that's set at Christmas sees the stunning Keira Knightley take on the rebellious role of Helen Webb, a spy who spills her politician husband's secrets with her agency.

Since its release earlier this month, Black Doves has received widespread acclaim from audiences and has even made its way onto the televisions at Kensington Palace.

While chatting to families at a party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire, Prince William revealed that he had been watching the Netflix show with his wife, Princess Kate, over the festive period.

© WPA Pool William visited the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment

Fans and royals alike will be overjoyed by the news that the show will return for a second series as Netflix took to Instagram to post a short clip of Keira and Ben Whishaw at a bar acting as their characters to announce the news.

In the promo, the pair shared a hug while Keira whispered in Ben's ear, "Merry Christmas", to which he replied, "Hello, darling".

Keira then broke the fourth wall and addressed the audience as she raised her glass of champagne to toast the new series. She said: "Here's to Black Doves season one."

As Ben clinked his glass against his co-stars, he replied: "Don't forget season two, darling."

The duo then pulled two golden bullets out of a pair of red envelopes before they dropped them into their champagne glasses.

The show is set in the backdrop of Christmas. However, unlike Keira's previous iconic Christmas film Love Actually, Black Doves isn't your typical festive watch. The series has even been dubbed the new Die Hard among viewers.

© ALBUM/ALAMY Keira starred in the iconic Christmas film Love Actually

When Helen's secret lover, Jason, played by Andrew Koji, is assassinated, she must go under the watch of retired spy Sam, played by Ben Whishaw. Helen soon begins to uncover an interconnected conspiracy linking the London underworld with the looming geopolitical crisis.

In an interview with The Guardian, Keira said: "I'm planning to completely ruin the festivities with this one.

"If you're feeling angry with your relatives and you want to see two possible psychopaths killing lots of people at Christmas time, this is the show to go for."

© Getty Images The couple have enjoyed watching the hit Netflix show

Black Doves scored an impressive 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes only one day after it landed on the streaming platform.

There has been no confirmation over season two's release date yet, despite fans and royals eagerly waiting in anticipation for the news.