Prince William to reveal moment he was 'drawn out of his comfort zone' on Apple Fitness+ series The Duke of Cambridge will also choose of his favourite songs

The Duke of Cambridge will take listeners on a journey as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, on Monday.

Prince William, 39, will speak candidly as he walks through the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church (where the royals celebrate Christmas), and ending eventually in Anmer.

The father-of-three is encouraging people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period.

READ: Prince William and Prince Harry join forces to honour the winners of Princess Diana award

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Harry chat to winners of award honouring their mother

During the episode, he talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health. And in a rare move, William also chooses three of his favourite songs, and explains why they are important to him.

Prince William recorded the interview whilst in Norfolk

Time to Walk is an audio walking experience from Apple Fitness +, designed to encourage people to walk more often for the benefit of their mental and physical health.

In each episode, guests walk in a location that is meaningful to them, while sharing their reflections on lessons learned, important memories and life experiences, through stories, photos and songs. Previous guests on the series include Naomi Campbell, Dolly Parton, Stephen Fry, Shawn Mendes and Anthony Joshua.

MORE: Prince William cheers on Aston Villa but Prince George had to miss out

MORE: Kate Middleton wears face mask for visit to London's V&A museum

William will take listeners on a walk through Sandringham

The Duke has also chosen three charities to receive a donation from Apple – Shout in the UK, Crisis Text Line in the USA and Lifeline in Australia. Crisis Text Line and Shout provide free, 24/7 confidential support for people in crisis via text, and Lifeline provides free, 24-hour confidential crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of the Time to Walk episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday 6 December, with the first airing at 8am in London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.