Prince William shares new personal venture during holiday break

The Prince of Wales might be taking a break from his royal duties amid his children's half-term school holidays, but it doesn't mean royal fans won't be seeing him on their screens.

The second episode of Prince William's "groundbreaking" new wildlife docuseries, Guardian, has landed on BBC Earth's YouTube and social channels, shining a light on the rangers risking their lives in the Himalayas to protect endangered snow leopards.

The series, which launched in May and was inspired by Sir David Attenborough, seeks to redefine the understanding of rangers around the world and their critical work protecting nature.

What can viewers expect from episode two?

The new episode takes viewers into the dangerous world of rangers in the Spiti Valley, high in the Himalayas, who are working to build a sustainable co-existence between snow leopards and local communities.

Blending immersive field footage with powerful interviews, the episode follows ranger Kalzang Gurmet and his team to showcase the challenges they face while working "at the forefront of conservation".

© The Royal Foundation / Zandland Episode two takes viewers to Spiti Valley, high in the Himalayas

The synopsis continues: "Through the rangers' eyes, we see first-hand both the beauty of the Himalayan landscape which inspires their commitment, as well as the danger protecting such an extreme location presents with its high altitude, cold temperatures and extreme weather events.

"The reality of life as a guardian in these unforgiving conditions is made most clear as we learn the story of Phunchock Tashi, a ranger who tragically lost his life earlier this year in the line of duty. His loss is a stark reminder of the dangers these guardians face on a daily basis."

What has Prince William said about the episode?

In a statement, Prince William highlighted the need to recognise the important work performed by the rangers to protect the natural world.

"I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood," said the dad of three. "The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. We need to understand and recognise Nature’s Guardians, and the critical work they do."

© Getty Images The new episode shines a light on the rangers risking their lives in the Himalaya

Hailing the rangers as "an inspiration to us all", William detailed how they stand between poachers and endangered species to support "sustainable human-animal coexistence and fighting habitat loss".

He concluded: "As they work to protect our oceans, our forests, our plains, our mountains and biodiversity, they are also educating, community building and furthering science. These are the unsung heroes — the true Guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

© Kensington Palace William's new series launched in May

The series will be available to watch across all of BBC Earth’s YouTube and social channels with a new episode landing weekly. Episodes will also be screened at Adventure Cinema locations across the UK.

