The Duchess of Kent's funeral plans revealed

Following the passing of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, the British royal family has entered an official period of mourning, and Buckingham Palace have now confirmed that the funeral will be held in the coming weeks at Westminster Cathedral. Straying from tradition, Katharine, who died on Thursday, September 4, aged 92, is expected to have the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history, with King Charles and Queen Camilla likely to attend alongside other senior royals. It hasn't been officially confirmed, but it's expected that Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, will oversee the service.

© Getty Images Katharine, Duchess of Kent passed away on Thursday, 4th September

Katharine, Duchess of Kent's passing

The news of Katharine's passing was confirmed on Friday morning in an official statement. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

© Getty Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Friday morning

Katharine is survived by her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent – a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II – as well as their three children: George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. Katharine and Edward also shared ten grandchildren.

WATCH: Duchess of Kent dies - Union flag lowered and notice placed on gates of Buckingham Palace

A historic funeral

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the Duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, thus she is expected to have a catholic funeral. Described as "a long-pondered personal decision" by Katharine, the Yorkshire-born royal was received into the Roman Catholic Church in January 1994, with Cardinal Hume conducting the ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. Katharine's husband and children were all in attendance.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Kent was received into the Catholic church by Cardinal Hume in 1994

"I do love guidelines and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines. I have always wanted that in my life," she previously told the BBC. "I like to know what's expected of me. I like being told: You shall go to church on Sunday and if you don't you're in for it!'"

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, tells us what we can expect from the late royal's funeral. "The Duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994. The Palace has also said that funeral arrangements will reflect the Duchess's personal wishes, so this appears to be in line with those values. "

What will happen in the lead up to the funeral?

As we await news of the Duchess's funeral, the royals have entered an official mourning period, which requires them and their staff to wear clothing that pays appropriate tribute. For example, those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. In addition, Buckingham Palace lowered the Union flag to half-mast at midday on Friday. As for royal engagements, some will likely continue.