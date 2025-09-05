Lady Amelia Windsor breaks silence following death of grandmother Duchess of Kent

Lady Amelia Windsor has paid tribute to her late grandmother, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, following the late royal's death at the age of 92 on Thursday. Lady Amelia, who is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, took to Instagram to share a photo of her glamorous grandmother. The second cousin of King Charles shared a stunning black-and-white photograph of the late Duchess and added a red heart emoji to the post. In the image, the late royal resembled a Hollywood starlet in an off-the-shoulder gown and dark lipstick.

Duchess of Kent's death

Lady Amelia's grandmother died on Thursday. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

© Instagram Amelia left a poignant tribute to her late grandmother

Lady Amelia's life

Although she is distantly related to the royal family, Lady Amelia has been able to craft her own identity and she doesn't often join members of the family at events. The 30-year-old is a keen environmentalist and works as a fashion model, and back in August, it was announced that she would walk for Turkish brand Barrus at this year's London Fashion Week; however, that appearance could now be cancelled following her grandmother's passing.

Speaking to HELLO! in July as part of her role as our sustainability columnist, she said: "Living more sustainably has been a gradual process of learning and discovering. The eco-friendly world is a space where people share knowledge and accept that you can’t be perfect, but the small changes you make can have a positive impact on you personally, as well as on the planet."

Duchess of Kent's funeral plans

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Duchess of Kent would be having a public funeral, which was likely to be held in the coming weeks. It's believed that Cardinal Vincent Nichols will be presiding over the service. Lady Amelia is likely to make an appearance at the event alongside her sister, Lady Marina Windsor, and her brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick.