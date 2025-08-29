King Charles and Queen Camilla quietly hold concert at Balmoral with royal relatives

The King and Queen quietly held a concert at Balmoral Castle amid their annual summer retreat, it's been revealed. The Court Circular, which records all of the royal family's official activities, shares that Charles and Camilla "held a concert of music that was performed at the 2023 Honours of Scotland Service" on Thursday evening at the Highland home.

The entry adds that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also in attendance. So far, no photographs of the event have been shared publicly by Buckingham Palace.

The 2023 Honours of Scotland service took place on 5 July 2023 at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as a celebration of the King's coronation. During the ceremony, Charles was presented with the symbols of his authority in Scotland – the Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State – known as the Honours of Scotland, as songs were sung in Gaelic and local dialects, and Scottish musicians performed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, also attended the service. While Charles, Camilla and William were dressed in ceremonial robes, Kate wore a cobalt blue Catherine Walker coat and a Philip Treacy hat.

© Getty The King and Queen with the Waleses at the service in 2023

But the Waleses were not listed as being present for the concert at Balmoral. The couple were seen attending church at Crathie Kirk with their three children last Sunday, alongside the King and Queen, but it's possible that the family has headed home to Windsor ahead of the start of the new school year.

Royal family's love of Scotland

The royal family has called Balmoral home since 1852, when it was acquired by Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert. The sprawling estate, which includes grouse moors, forestry and farmland, allows the King and his relatives to truly relax away from the public eye.

© PA Images via Getty Images The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral on 18 August

The Windsors are known to enjoy hikes, bike rides, picnics, barbecues and fishing while staying at the Castle. The King's nephew, Peter Phillips, was joined by his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, for the first time at Balmoral – just weeks after they announced their engagement.

© Alamy Stock Photo The King and Queen host their family at the Castle every August

Queen ElizabethII's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, who accompanied the late monarch there several times, previously told HELLO!: "The whole royal family has a huge love of Scotland, and Balmoral is somewhere they can just be normal people for a while. The Queen had a love affair with Balmoral from the time she was born, and it was a place where she could really be herself."

