Prince Harry personally donates £1.1m to UK charity as he makes heartfelt vow

The Duke of Sussex has personally donated £1.1 million to BBC Children in Need to support young people affected by violence. Prince Harry, 40, announced his gift, which has come from his own money rather than his Archewell foundation, during a visit to the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham on Tuesday – marking his second day of engagements in the UK after attending the WellChild Awards in London on Monday night.

The city of Nottingham has long had a place in Harry's heart, with the Duke first having visited the organisation in 2013. He has since returned on multiple occasions, both privately and on official royal engagements, most recently in 2019. And despite stepping back as a senior royal with wife, Meghan, in 2020 and the couple moving more than 5,000 miles away to California, he vowed during his outing to maintain his links with the city.

"I'll continue to stand with you," Harry said in a heartfelt speech at the event. "Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart."

The Duke said the city had taught him "important lessons" and had "truly" inspired him.

"I've lost count of the number of visits I've made here, and the amount of jerk chicken I’ve eaten on almost every occasion on the way back," he said to much laughter. "It really is banging."

He added: "For nearly 15 years I've been working alongside communities to tackle violence impacting young people - particularly knife crime, which remains one of the most urgent issues facing this country. During all that time, Nottingham has been a place where I've heard harrowing stories, learned important lessons, seen resilience, and felt truly inspired."

Nottingham was where he took Meghan for their first joint official engagement in December 2017, when they watched a performance by teenagers from the CRS – just weeks after the pair announced they were to marry. During his speech, Harry praised the work of the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners, but acknowledged that the challenges facing such communities "remain serious and sadly aren’t getting any easier".

© Getty Images Harry delivered a heartfelt speech

© Getty Images Harry watched a series of performances in the studios

The father-of-two added: "Violence impacting young people, particularly knife crime, continues to devastate lives, cut futures short, and leave families in grief. I've been committed to this work for over a decade, and sadly, the urgency today is even greater than when I first began. We cannot, and must not, and will not look away. We know the stark choice facing too many young people: follow their talents rooted in creativity and expression – or be pulled down darker paths that so often knock at their door."

Harry posed for selfies with fans and waved at the crowd at the end of his visit and hugged the organisers of the charity.

Where does Harry's personal donation come from?

Since stepping back from their royal roles five years ago, Harry and Meghan have landed a number of deals to fund their lifestyle – including an initial Netflix deal, which was rumoured to be worth more than £100 million. The five-year deal came to an end this year, and since it's been confirmed they now have a first-look partnership with the streaming giant for their film and TV projects. The couple previously held a deal with Spotify, but it came to an end in 2023.

© Getty Images Harry took selfies with fans after leaving CRS

Harry also has a role as a chief impact officer at mental health firm Better Up. Over the years, he has also inherited nearly £7 million from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as an inheritance from the Queen Mother in 2002. The wills of his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not private, but it's thought that the Duke could have also received some inheritance from them.

© WireImage Harry was all smiles in Nottingham

Speaking about BBC Children in Need as the donation was announced, Harry said: "The incredible work being done by grassroots organisations like CRS and Epic Partners is not only inspiring – it’s essential. We're grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need in helping change-makers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces, build trust, and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most."

Tony Okotie, director of impact at BBC Children in Need, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the Duke of Sussex for this generous donation. Youth work is a lifeline for many young people. It makes up around 30 per cent of the projects that we support at BBC Children in Need. So this funding will help us reach even more communities where young people are ready to be heard and supported. Together, we can create spaces where young people feel safe, heard and empowered to build brighter futures."