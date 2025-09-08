Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry set for emotional night at WellChild Awards amid UK return speculation - live updates
The Duke of Sussex, who has been patron of the charity for 17 years, is set to present an award and deliver the speech at the ceremony in London

Harry donned a navy suit for the occasion© GC Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Prince Harry was all smiles as he arrived for the WellChild Awards in London, in his first public appearance since flying in from Los Angeles International Airport. Earlier in the day, the Duke of Sussex, 40, paid a private visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II's tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The charity awards, in association with GSK, coincides with the third anniversary of Harry's late grandmother's death. The Duke has been patron of WellChild for 17 years, and he is set to present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) before later delivering a speech.

A source told HELLO! ahead of Harry's appearance, the Duke is "in a good head space" and "so excited" to return to the UK. The father-of-two will also spend time with nearly all of his patronages during his four-day visit, including a return to a Nottingham-based organisation close to his heart.

WATCH: Prince Harry receives sweet gifts for Archie and Lilibet at WellChild Awards

Joining the Duke at the WellChild awards are a number of famous faces, including long-time host and ambassador, Gaby Roslin. See the best photos from the night. 

1/13

Prince Harry smiling as he arrives for WellChild Awards© GC Images

Harry donned a navy blue suit for the awards

Harry arrives

The Duke of Sussex beamed as he stepped out of his car for the WellChild Awards - a charity that has long been close to his heart. 

Harry has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity's patron for 17 years.

The charity brands itself as the national UK children's charity "making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible".

2/13

Harry was greeted upon arrival© GC Images

Meet and greet

The Duke was greeted warmly upon arrival at the awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

3/13

Prince Harry in navy suit© Getty Images

Harry's return to the UK

It marks Harry's first visit to the UK since April, when he came to a London court hearing to appeal a High Court ruling regarding his security arrangements in the U.K and then gave a surprising interview to the BBC where he said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family.

4/13

Harry posed for a group photo© PA Images via Getty Images

Group photo

The Duke happily posed for photos upon arrival before meeting the inspiring young award winners and their families.

5/13

The Duke of Sussex attends the annual WellChild Awards 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

'Privileged to attend the WellChild Awards'

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," he said in a statement ahead of the awards.

He added: "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

6/13

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play fights using swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025© Getty Images

Harry shared a fun moment with Gwen

Harry jokes around

Harry couldn't resist a play fight with swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award.


7/13

Harry and Gwen had a model balloon sword fight© Getty Images

En garde!

Action shot!

We love this snap of the pair. 

8/13

Harry is gifted a Brighton and Hove Albion football shirt for his son Prince Archie from nine-year-old Gwen© Getty Images

Harry looked very touched by the presents

Gifts for Archie and Lilibet

Gwen even brought along personalised gifts for Harry's children - Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four  - two football shirts from her favourite team, Brighton and Hove Albion. 

9/13

Prince Harry laughs with 13-year-old Grace, recipient of the Special Recognitions award© Getty Images

Grace is the recipient of the Special Recognitions award

Sharing a laugh

The Duke was pictured giggling with 13-year-old Grace and her family.

10/13

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with six-year-old Esmee, recipient of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award© Getty Images

Esmee is the recipient of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award

Harry and Esmee

Harry was pictured showing six-year-old Esmee his tie. 

11/13

Harry speaking with 14-year-old Alessia, recipient of the Inspirational Sibling award© Getty Images

Harry spent time with each young winner

Harry and Alessia

The Duke chatting with 14-year-old Alessia, recipient of the Inspirational Sibling award

12/13

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex shakes hands with Declan recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025© Getty Images

Harry heard from each winner

Harry & Declan

Harry shook hands with Declan - recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18 award.

13/13

Harry with Mandy (centre), the recipient of the Parent Carer award, and her daughter Grace © Getty Images

Harry posed for a snap in the family room

Harry & Mandy

Harry with Mandy (centre), the recipient of the Parent Carer award, and her daughter Grace.

