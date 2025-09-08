Prince Harry set for emotional night at WellChild Awards amid UK return speculation- live updates

Prince Harry was all smiles as he arrived for the WellChild Awards in London, in his first public appearance since flying in from Los Angeles International Airport. Earlier in the day, the Duke of Sussex, 40, paid a private visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II's tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The charity awards, in association with GSK, coincides with the third anniversary of Harry's late grandmother's death. The Duke has been patron of WellChild for 17 years, and he is set to present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) before later delivering a speech.

A source told HELLO! ahead of Harry's appearance, the Duke is "in a good head space" and "so excited" to return to the UK. The father-of-two will also spend time with nearly all of his patronages during his four-day visit, including a return to a Nottingham-based organisation close to his heart.

WATCH: Prince Harry receives sweet gifts for Archie and Lilibet at WellChild Awards

Joining the Duke at the WellChild awards are a number of famous faces, including long-time host and ambassador, Gaby Roslin. See the best photos from the night.

1/ 13 © GC Images Harry donned a navy blue suit for the awards Harry arrives The Duke of Sussex beamed as he stepped out of his car for the WellChild Awards - a charity that has long been close to his heart. Harry has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity's patron for 17 years. The charity brands itself as the national UK children's charity "making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible".

2/ 13 © GC Images Meet and greet The Duke was greeted warmly upon arrival at the awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

3/ 13 © Getty Images Harry's return to the UK It marks Harry's first visit to the UK since April, when he came to a London court hearing to appeal a High Court ruling regarding his security arrangements in the U.K and then gave a surprising interview to the BBC where he said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family.



4/ 13 © PA Images via Getty Images Group photo The Duke happily posed for photos upon arrival before meeting the inspiring young award winners and their families.

5/ 13 © PA Images via Getty Images 'Privileged to attend the WellChild Awards' "I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," he said in a statement ahead of the awards. He added: "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

6/ 13 © Getty Images Harry shared a fun moment with Gwen Harry jokes around Harry couldn't resist a play fight with swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award.





7/ 13 © Getty Images En garde! Action shot! We love this snap of the pair.

8/ 13 © Getty Images Harry looked very touched by the presents Gifts for Archie and Lilibet Gwen even brought along personalised gifts for Harry's children - Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four - two football shirts from her favourite team, Brighton and Hove Albion.

9/ 13 © Getty Images Grace is the recipient of the Special Recognitions award Sharing a laugh The Duke was pictured giggling with 13-year-old Grace and her family.

10/ 13 © Getty Images Esmee is the recipient of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award Harry and Esmee Harry was pictured showing six-year-old Esmee his tie.

11/ 13 © Getty Images Harry spent time with each young winner Harry and Alessia The Duke chatting with 14-year-old Alessia, recipient of the Inspirational Sibling award

12/ 13 © Getty Images Harry heard from each winner Harry & Declan Harry shook hands with Declan - recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18 award.



13/ 13 © Getty Images Harry posed for a snap in the family room Harry & Mandy Harry with Mandy (centre), the recipient of the Parent Carer award, and her daughter Grace.

