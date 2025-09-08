Prince Harry set for emotional night at WellChild Awards amid UK return speculation- live updates

The charity awards, in association with GSK, coincides with the third anniversary of Harry's late grandmother's death. The Duke has been patron of WellChild for 17 years, and he is set to present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) before later delivering a speech.
A source told HELLO! ahead of Harry's appearance, the Duke is "in a good head space" and "so excited" to return to the UK. The father-of-two will also spend time with nearly all of his patronages during his four-day visit, including a return to a Nottingham-based organisation close to his heart.
Joining the Duke at the WellChild awards are a number of famous faces, including long-time host and ambassador, Gaby Roslin. See the best photos from the night.
1/13
Harry donned a navy blue suit for the awards
Harry arrives
The Duke of Sussex beamed as he stepped out of his car for the WellChild Awards - a charity that has long been close to his heart.
Harry has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity's patron for 17 years.
The charity brands itself as the national UK children's charity "making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible".
2/13
Meet and greet
The Duke was greeted warmly upon arrival at the awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
The Duke happily posed for photos upon arrival before meeting the inspiring young award winners and their families.
5/13
'Privileged to attend the WellChild Awards'
"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," he said in a statement ahead of the awards.
He added: "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."
6/13
Harry shared a fun moment with Gwen
Harry jokes around
Harry couldn't resist a play fight with swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award.
7/13
En garde!
Action shot!
We love this snap of the pair.
8/13
Harry looked very touched by the presents
Gifts for Archie and Lilibet
Gwen even brought along personalised gifts for Harry's children - Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four - two football shirts from her favourite team, Brighton and Hove Albion.
9/13
Grace is the recipient of the Special Recognitions award
Sharing a laugh
The Duke was pictured giggling with 13-year-old Grace and her family.
10/13
Esmee is the recipient of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award
Harry and Esmee
Harry was pictured showing six-year-old Esmee his tie.
11/13
Harry spent time with each young winner
Harry and Alessia
The Duke chatting with 14-year-old Alessia, recipient of the Inspirational Sibling award
12/13
Harry heard from each winner
Harry & Declan
Harry shook hands with Declan - recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18 award.
13/13
Harry posed for a snap in the family room
Harry & Mandy
Harry with Mandy (centre), the recipient of the Parent Carer award, and her daughter Grace.
