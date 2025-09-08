Prince Harry visits late Queen's final resting place in Windsor as he marks three years since grandmother's death

Prince Harry is believed to have paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death on Monday. Shortly after landing in the UK, the Duke of Sussex made a private visit to St George's Chapel in Windsor to be at the Queen's final resting place.

While the Duke was visiting Windsor, his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended a separate event to honour the late monarch. They were photographed at an engagement with the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Berkshire.

HELLO! understands Harry laid a wreath and flowers as he privately paid respects to his grandmother. The Sun also reported that a Range Rover - believed to be carrying Harry - left the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport shortly after his flight landed.

Prince Harry's UK visit

© Getty Prince Harry has paid tribute to the late Queen during a private trip in Windsor on Monday

Harry, 40, will later attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity's patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years. There has been speculation about whether the Duke will see his father the King, who is receiving ongoing cancer treatment and was in Scotland at the weekend. The WellChild awards are being staged exactly three years since the late Queen, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on 8 September, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

During the event, Harry will make a speech, meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families – and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six. The charity brands itself as the national UK children's charity "making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible".

In a statement ahead of the visit, Harry said: "For 20 years these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community." The Duke was last seen in the UK in May, when he lost a long-running legal battle with the Home Office over changes to his security arrangements.