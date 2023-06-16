Meghan Markle's podcast ends as Sussexes' Spotify deal comes to a close

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reached the end of their Spotify deal as Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, was not renewed for a second season. The news was confirmed through a joint statement by Archewell Audio, the couple's content creation label, and Spotify.

Meghan served as the host of Archetypes, a thought-provoking podcast that explored the history of stereotypes against women.

Over the course of 12 episodes that aired from August 2022, she engaged in conversations with notable figures such as tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu.

A joint statement from Archewell and Spotify expressed mutual agreement in parting ways and highlighted the pride they felt for the series they created together.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a rep stated to HELLO!

The podcast brought forth meaningful dialogues and earned recognition, including winning the top podcast award at the People's Choice Award in Los Angeles in December.

The Sussexes' deal with Spotify, signed in late 2020, was reported to be worth approximately $25 million (£18 million). It aimed to position them as hosts and producers of podcasts, showcasing their storytelling abilities and sharing impactful narratives with a global audience.

Meghan, reflecting on her experience with Archetypes, expressed her passion for the project on the couple's Archewell website, stating: "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative.

“And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labor of love."

As the Sussexes move forward following the conclusion of their Spotify partnership, they continue to focus on their various ventures under the Archewell umbrella, including their production deal with Netflix, through which they have already released impactful projects such as the documentary series "Heart of Invictus" and the animated children's series "Pearl."

