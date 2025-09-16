Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis missed the Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duchess of Kent was laid to rest on Tuesday with a funeral service at Westminster Cathedral, before being buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor. While the ceremony was attended by senior members of the Firm, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal, three people who didn't attend were Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Wales siblings didn't attend due to being at school, and they are also not working members of the royal family yet, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey explains: "Understandably the children were not in attendance at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, as it fell during school hours. George, Charlotte and Louis are all still very young, and the Prince and Princess of Wales will determine which occasions are appropriate for their children to attend. George and Charlotte notably paid their respects at their late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in 2022."

Unlike the funeral for their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who had a state funeral, the service for the Duchess of Kent - whose name was Katharine Worsley - funeral was a private matter, which was explained last week when Buckingham Palace shared the details of Katharine's funeral plans.

© Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Laid to rest

The Duchess of Kent's death was honoured with a Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, before she was taken to Windsor, to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore. The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grandchildren into the cathedral. Senior members of the Firm including the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princes Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh were in attendance. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of the ceremony after falling unwell.

The Prince and Princess of Wales lead arrivals at Westminster Cathedral

Buckingham Palace confirmed news of the Duchess' death in a statement on 4 September on their official social media channels. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The King was informed of the Duchess' passing late on Thursday evening at Balmoral, where he is currently residing. Charles, 76, has approved that royal mourning should take place until the day of the funeral inclusive.

During the royal family's official period of mourning, which usually concludes with the deceased's funeral, the royals and their staff will wear clothing which pays appropriate tribute during this period. Those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. In terms of royal engagements in the coming weeks, households are considering the format and tone of engagements during this period, but it is likely that some engagements will continue.