James Middleton has shared the first images of his newborn son, and it appears that the youngster has already been welcomed into the family by James and Alizee's pet dogs.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, and his wife Alizee Thevenet quietly welcomed their first child earlier in the month and the new parents were pictured enjoying a stroll with their baby around London's Notting Hill.

In the photo, James revealed that the pair had welcomed a baby boy, naming him Inigo. One of the photos saw Inigo's hand holding a small pendant of James' beloved pet pooch, Ella, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

Other photos saw the family's four remaining dogs standing guard over his pram in their expansive garden, while the final snap saw James with Inigo in a baby grow with the dogs sniffing all around them.

James wrote in the caption: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)"

He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

The new baby boy is the seventh grandchild for James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

© Instagram The dogs take their parenting responsibilities seriously

James and Alizee reside close to Bucklebury Manor – the Grade II-listed home of the Middletons since 2012.

The couple married in 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, with HELLO! sharing world exclusive photographs from their nuptials, with the bride repurposing her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress.

Sisters Kate and Pippa and were by their brother's side for his nuptials, as well as their families.

© Instagram James is already a doting father to Inigo

Entrepreneur James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph in March 2021 that he had his late dog Ella to thank for him meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018. A year later, he popped the question to French financial analyst Alizee in the Lake District.

After losing his beloved dog Ella in January, James had some happy news to share in July.

© Instagram James and Alizee announced the pregnancy in July

In a photo of his wife with her growing baby bump and their pet golden retriever Mabel, the future King's brother-in-law wrote: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

The last photograph James shared before the pair welcomed their baby was a snap of him and Alizee on a boat during a romantic getaway to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in September.

"Happy Anniversary my darling. Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…" he wrote in an Instagram post.

