Sarah Ferguson wows in military chic as she parties with Tom Parker Bowles

Sarah, Duchess of York, brought her eccentric sense of style to Mayfair on Thursday night when she partied the night away at the Dorchester alongside the Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles. The royal pair were pictured arm in arm inside China Tang, one of the famous hotel's restaurants, in honour of its 20th anniversary.

The duo were joined by fellow A-listers Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enniful and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, who joined to celebrate two decades of Sir David Tang’s legacy. The Duchess looked fabulous for her night on the town, sporting a letterbox red military jacket and black mini-skirt, which she paired with black heels. Meanwhile, Tom looked smart wearing a blue suit and a white shirt.

© China Tang Sarah, Duchess of York posed for a photo with Queen Camilla's son Tom

The three Michelin Star restaurant is beloved by royals and A-listers alike, with the haunt previously playing host to the aforementioned supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell's respective 45th and 39th birthday parties.

Kate Moss attended the glittering evening in Park Lane

An emotional week

Sarah and Tom's night on Park Lane came just days after the Duchess joined her fellow royal family members at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, who died at the age of 92 on 4 September. The mother-of-two attended the funeral service with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid ongoing controversy. While Andrew's appearance at the late Duchess' funeral proceedings may have come as a surprise, the pair put on a united front.

© O'Malley/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Sarah and Prince Andrew attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral together

On Friday, it was Sarah's granddaughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi's, fourth birthday, so no doubt the end of the week will be filled with family celebrations. Unlike her sister, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sienna's mother, is fiercely protective of her family's privacy, and she doesn't have a public Instagram. The rare family photos we do see come courtesy of her husband Edoardo's socials.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah shas a very special bond with her granddaughter Sienna

Sienna and Sarah have an incredibly special bond, which Sarah chatted about last year on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play." She added: "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup.

"So now I give her a tiny bit of tea. Don't worry, for the listeners that are saying 'no, no', I put some cold water in it – she doesn't know – so it's a special treat for GG to do a little tea. It was a very sweet moment."