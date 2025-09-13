Sarah Ferguson reflects on 'shock and heartbreak' in emotional statement

Sarah, Duchess of York, reflected on her "shock and heartbreak" on the anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on 11 September. Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two, who was in the city at the time of the tragic event, said "she will never forget the heartbreak and extraordinary courage" she saw that day.

Taking to her Instagram account, with a photo of a light display honouring the anniversary, she wrote: "Today, we pause to remember the lives lost and forever changed on September 11th, 2001. I was in New York at the time, and like so many, I will never forget the shock, the heartbreak, and the extraordinary courage I witnessed that day. Out of unimaginable tragedy came stories of kindness, unity, and resilience that continue to inspire us all.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, and the first responders whose bravery and selflessness remind us of the very best of humanity. We must never forget. #September11 #NeverForget #911Anniversary #Unity #Hope."

© Instagram Sarah shared a photo of two lights shining in honour of 11 September

Replying to Sarah, 65, one follower wrote: "I remember you were promoting your new book on Good Morning America. Then news broke about the tower being hit. Very sad day for our country."

The Duchess' deep love for America

Sarah has a deep affection for America, where she lived for nearly 10 years following her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1995. Last year, the Duchess credited the American people for giving her "her life back" following her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1995.

Last year, she said during a speech at a charity event in Palm Beach, Florida: "I wanted to thank the American people for giving me back my life - always have a handkerchief by the way, I get so emotional. When I came in 1995... I don't know how to thank you. You gave my children a life. I was divorced, from England, I went to live in America, and I got a job. And it's all thanks to you."

The Duchess has also previously shared her love for New York, telling People Magazine: "New York has been my home. The American people are extraordinarily kind to me. I feel I am very Anglo-American. I know the language. I got it down. I don't say 'lift,' I say 'elevator.' When I arrive in America, I speak American. Sort of. With a posh voice."

Sarah's deep love for New York was passed down to her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who returned to the city where she stayed for around three years between 2015-2018, working for Paddle 8 auction house.