Grandma Sarah Ferguson has taught Princess Beatrice's baby Sienna this cute royal tradition

Proud grandmother Sarah Ferguson has shared new details about her granddaughter Sienna, the baby girl of Princess Beatrice.

Speaking on the second episode of her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, alongside Sarah Thomson, Prince Andrew's former wife opened up about the royal tot and told listeners the sweetest story.

Sarah, Duchess of York gushed: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play."

She added: "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup.

"So now I give her a tiny bit of tea. Don't worry, for the listeners that are saying 'no, no', I put some cold water in it – she doesn't know – so it's a special treat for GG to do a little tea. It was a very sweet moment."

Aw, we adore that! Is there anything more royal than a regal toddler sipping tea with her grandma?

It's been an exciting week for Sarah, who became a grandmother for the third time. Her daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her second child, baby boy Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with her husband Jack on 30 May.

On the podcast, Sarah revealed how she cried when Eugenie told her that her newborn baby son would be named after the duchess’s late father Ronald.

The doting grandma said of baby Ernest: “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course, everybody says that. Of course he is. Doting granny – doting GG.

"He’s done very, very well.”

She added of hearing of his name: “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought. It made me cry, of course.”

Sarah revealed that she was in a children's shop buying little blue booties when she discovered she was a grandmother again.

The new podcast, which Sarah co-hosts with entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson, was announced last month and sees the pair discuss the "highs and lows of everyday life".

In the first episode, the pair shared: "How we met, the meaning of friendship, some of our best misadventures, and a flavour of what’s to come - from inviting YOU to join the show with your own questions and dilemmas," as revealed by the Duchess on her Instagram account.

