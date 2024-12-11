Meghan Markle stuns in pink as she celebrates incredible baby news

Meghan Markle was a vision on Wednesday as she joined her friends to celebrate exciting baby news, donning an all-pink ensemble for the sweet event.

The Duchess wore a stunning Posse dress for her friend Samantha Stone's baby shower, evidently matching the all-pink theme at the party.

Meghan was seen laughing alongside Samantha in a picture posted by her close friend, Kelly McKee Zafjen, looking happier than ever alongside her pals.

Samantha, the expectant mother, also happens to be the Chief Membership Officer at the exclusive Soho House in Los Angeles. She donned a pink silk dress with a plunging neckline for her baby shower and wore her blonde hair down to her shoulder in soft waves.

Kelly wrote a sweet caption for her friend, celebrating Samantha's baby joy after the event. "I love a theme. Wear Pink she said! Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon!" Kelly wrote. "Adore you @samanthamstone and can't wait to meet baby Stone. She's a lucky little girl to have a mama like you. Love, Auntie Kelly."

Kelly, a close friend of Meghan's who has teamed up with her on many occasions to raise money for charity, wore a simple pink dress that hit her mid-thigh, with her long brown hair worn down past her shoulders in waves.

Meghan is not the only A-lister Samantha counts as a good friend; It Ends With Us star Blake Lively is also close to her, and she even posted a hilarious birthday tribute to the Soho House exec in November.

"Find you a girl who spends New Years with you while you're snotty and have a cold but she won't let you miss the fun so she brings it to you," she captioned the photo, which saw Samantha caring for an ill Blake. "Always. Because that's who she is. Fun. Kindness. Goodness."

"@samanthastone I'm glad you were born. Some amount of years ago today. Happy Birthday," she finished.

Meghan's glowing appearance at Samantha's event comes just days after fans caught a glimpse of a sweet moment between Harry and Meghan on his new Netflix show, Polo, which the pair executive produced together.

After Harry's success at the Sentebale Polo Challenge, the happy couple were seen sharing an affectionate kiss. Meghan also brought her close friend, tennis legend Serena Williams, to watch the polo event.

The show is part of Meghan and Harry's $150 million multi-year Netflix deal; the showrunner, Miloš Balać, spoke to People about his experience working with the royals, telling the publication they had a "hands-on" approach to production.

"They were wonderful," Miloš gushed. "They were extremely hands-on. They really had a vision for trying to get polo to be accessible to a wider audience."

"I think I spoke to them before I ever went to a polo match, and it was [Meghan] who really prepped me for how wonderfully casual polo can be."

The Duke had previously spoken to Netflix's Tudum about the series and his excitement at showing the world the intricacies of the sport.

"This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour," Harry said.

"We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."

