Pippa Middleton's spectacular Berkshire home renovations revealed - report

As the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into their sprawling new home, Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park, Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton, 42, and her husband James Matthews, 50, appear to have unveiled their plans to renovate their grand Berkshire manor.

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, Pippa and James' plans to refurbish their not-so-humble abode, which they bought in 2022 for £15 million, include a sparkling new kitchen and the installation of a "garden room" among other major overhauls. Richard wrote: "It includes demolition of a 1970s extension, so as to 'enhance the arrival experience in a manner commensurate with the building's significance', and the creation of a garden room— 'a desirable feature of contemporary living' – and a new kitchen.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, where William and Kate will be moving

"That last detail is especially piquant. The current kitchen was the work of the late restaurateur and design king Sir Terence Conran, who bought the house as a wreck in 1971 and magnificently restored it."This won't be the first kitchen from the Sir Terence the couple scrapped, as they previously replaced the original outdoor kitchen in favour of a swimming pool.

James and Pippa's family home

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, acquired their 150-acre home through an off-market sale, and currently live there with their three children, Arthur, six, Grace, four, and Rose, three.

Earlier this year, the family revealed potential plans to open a day care on their farm. An Instagram post read: "Bucklebury Farm is considering opening a nursery for children aged 9 months to 5 years. If you’re interested, please feel free to DM us or email nursery@buckleburyfarm.co.uk to stay updated.

"We'd also love to hear your thoughts and suggestions – let us know what you think." According to reports, highway officials voiced concerns that the countryside creche would result in too much traffic in the surrounding area, but the plans eventually received the go-ahead, the local council citing its "strong social benefits." Prior to moving to the countryside, Pippa and James lived in Chelsea, in a five-storey townhouse reportedly worth £17 million.