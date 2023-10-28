Who are Princess Kate's nieces and nephews?

Congratulations are in order for James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet, who have welcomed their first child into the world - a baby boy named Inigo. The couple were pictured enjoying a stroll in Notting Hill, west London earlier this week, with James pushing a navy Silver Cross buggy while Alizee looked stunning in skinny jeans.

In light of the new birth, HELLO! is taking a look at the other beloved nieces and nephews of James' older sister, the Princess of Wales.

© Getty James and Alizee have welcomed their first child

Arthur Michael William

Princess Kate's first nephew came with the birth of Arthur. Born in October 2018, Arthur is the first child of Kate's younger sister, Pippa, and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews.

Though Kate and William are certainly in the royal limelight, Pippa and James have opted for an ultra-private family life. The first time Pippa publicly spoke of her baby boy was a whole six months after his birth when she revealed in her Waitrose magazine that Arthur was excelling in his swimming.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and her bridesmaid Princess Kate leaving her wedding ceremony

With Prince Louis born just six months before Arthur, Pippa's boy has got an older hand to hold through childhood and the Princess' sister also gets an equal guide through parenthood.

Prince Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their first royal child into the family in 2019 (or what felt like yesterday). Prince Archie was born in the early morning of 6 May, meaning he celebrated his fourth birthday alongside the King's coronation. Way to hog the limelight, Archie!

© Getty Prince Archie turned four on 6 May

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a beautiful black and white photo of Archie meeting the late Queen two days after his birth. The caption said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle."

Shortly after Archie's birth, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back from their senior royal roles. They currently reside in Santa Barbara with Archie and their second child... but we'll get to her later.

Grace Elizabeth Jane

Now two-year-old Grace Elizabeth Jane was born on 15 March 2021 weighing in at 6 lbz 7oz. Pippa and James' second-born carries royal ties in her name with Elizabeth paying tribute to Pippa and Kate's mother, Carole Elizabeth Middleton, and Jane tributing Grace's paternal grandmother, Jane Matthews.

© Getty Pippa and James married in 2017

As the Prince and Princess of Wales' first niece, Grace carries a lot to her name (one of which she shares with Princess Kate herself!). The third out of now six nieces and nephews, she also marks the halfway point of the younger group.

Lilibet Diana

Grace got the female ball rolling, with Harry and Meghan welcoming their second child and William and Kate's second niece. Lilibet Diana was born on 4 June 2021 in California.

The couple kept their daughter out of the public eye for several months, and only shared a photograph of her six months later in December. The Christmas portrait captured Harry holding lookalike Prince Archie in his arms, and Princess Lilibet in giggly fits of laughter as Meghan swings her up in the air.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan married in 2018

Taking after her brother, Lilibet celebrated her first birthday alongside the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - the pair have got an eye for timing!

Rose

Pippa and James's third child, Rose, was born last year in June and her name takes after the birth flower of the month. What's made public knowledge about baby Rose is limited, but we do know that the now one-year-old was christened in March this year and the service saw the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty The lookalike sisters share a close sisterly bond

We can also expect that, given how close Princess Kate and her sister are, the two families are never too far apart. With both Pippa and Kate now mothers of three, there's surely an endless series of play dates to schedule!