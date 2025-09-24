Gary Oldman looks entirely unrecognisable in jaw-dropping photo from beginning of his career

Gary Oldman is one of the most recognisable actors, with the 67-year-old having major roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Darkest Hour, which earned him an Academy Award, and Apple TV+'s iconic series, Slow Horses. Gary made his professional debut in 1982's Remembrance, an ensemble drama focusing on the lives of six Royal Navy ratings about to embark on a six-month mission. Other early credits include Sid and Nancy, where he played iconic punk rocker Sid Vicious, and Prick Up Your Ears, a biopic about gay playwright Joe Orton, the role which Gary portrayed.

However, when I stumbled across a picture of the actor in 1988's We Think the World of You, I couldn't believe my eyes. The film told the story of Johnny, played by Gary, a young, married bisexual man sent to jail. He subsequently left his beloved dog, Evie, in the care of his parents and his lover, Frank Meadows, played by the late Alan Bates.

In the black-and-white photo, Gary appears world away from his current appearance. In the photo, the handsome actor was entirely clean-shaven and sported a stylish quiff. Nowadays, the actor has well-groomed facial hair, and his hairline is now swept back and instead of being black, it now has a salt and pepper tone to it.

© Getty Images Gary looked so different in We Think the World of You

Recent honour

Earlier this year, the actor was knighted for his services to the acting industry. Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet, he joked about how he had prepared for the big day. "Well, funny you should mention it," he told us. "I had my Paul Smith suit fitting, my first fitting, this morning before I came here. I think one should [get a special suit] for the occasion."

The star will no doubt have talked about his hit Apple show with the royals at the investiture ceremony, as he previously revealed that Queen Camilla was a fan of the programme. He previously told the LA Times that at an event with the royal, he was asked by her when more episodes of the show would be coming out!

© Apple TV+ The actor stars in Slow Horses

Slow Horses season 5

According to the show's synopsis, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."