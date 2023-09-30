Prince William and Kate's secret outing in Los Angeles revealed

It's not every day you bump into the future King and Queen Consort, but that's exactly what happened to Jay Leno back in 2011.

A video from The Kelly Clarkson Show has resurfaced online which tells the hilarious story of how Jay got chatting to the Prince and Princess of Wales one random morning.

Jay Leno recalls when he bumped into Prince William and Kate

In the show's snippet, which has garnered over 66,000 views on X (then-Twitter), the American television host recalled his unexpected encounter with William and Kate when he went to collect the Sunday paper from his driveway.

Jay explained the surprise he got as soon as he walked out the front door of his Beverly Hills home located on a cul-de-sac.

"I get to the top of my driveway," he said. "I see the two most incredibly well-dressed people standing there."

© Getty Prince William and Kate arrive at the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch Event in Los Angeles, California

Generously acting out the scene on the show, Jay continued. "A guy turns around. I go: 'Prince William?' He goes: 'Hello!'"

"'Kate Middleton?'" Jay asks in character, before adopting a higher-pitched voice to imitate the Princess, who replied: "'Lovely home!'"

As if a regular occurrence to find British royals outside your home, Jay then asked the pair: "What brings you to my driveway?"

The show's audience learned from Jay that his neighbour is a generous philanthropist who, on that particular morning, was holding a children's charity event on his front lawn, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were on an official tour to the US, had dropped by to give their thanks.

© Getty William and Kate regularly engage in charity work

Hilariously continuing, The Tonight Show host recalled that William had asked if the pair could stay on Jay's lawn whilst they waited for their car to collect them.

"I said feel free to stay on my driveway all day long!" Jay revealed.

Returning back to his house, he told his wife what had just happened on their driveway, though he was hardly believed.

"I tell my wife: 'The next King and Queen of England are standing in the driveway!'"

