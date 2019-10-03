The Countess of Wessex shows off her ballroom dance skills in Blackpool - watch Keeeeeep dancing Sophie!

The Countess of Wessex has followed in the footsteps of Strictly Come Dancing stars by dancing the waltz in the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The royal, who is an avid fan of the popular BBC dance show, visited the tourist attraction and the seaside town's Grand Theatre to mark their 125th anniversaries. Looking as graceful as ever, the 54-year-old gave a nod to her partner as they were about to start, and joined other couples, who regularly take part in lessons, on the iconic dancefloor on Tuesday.

It was an exciting moment inside the Tower Ballroom as The Countess of Wessex stepped onto the dancefloor to showcase her moves! HRH danced the waltz, alongside couples who regularly take part in lessons at the Ballroom. 💃🕺@TheBplTower pic.twitter.com/6CPBoN3YSa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 3, 2019

Buckingham Palace posted footage of Sophie's waltz on its official Twitter account. "It was an exciting moment inside the Tower Ballroom as The Countess of Wessex stepped onto the dancefloor to showcase her moves," the caption read. "HRH danced the waltz, alongside couples who regularly take part in lessons at the Ballroom. @TheBplTower." The Tower Ballroom plays host to Strictly Come Dancing for one episode each series, with the opportunity to dance there becoming one of the highlights for the celebrity contestants.

Last year, Strictly fans were delighted after spotting Sophie and her daughter Lady Louise in the Strictly audience. Presenter Tess Daly later revealed the visit was a birthday treat for Lady Louise. "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]," she told HELLO!. "Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Tess also revealed that Prince Charles and Camilla were also big fans of the show, explaining: "Camilla told me that herself and Charles enjoy watching the show on more than one occasion. She's been down to visit the set… she loves the show! It was wonderful, she sat on the judging panel, held a pen and a paddle and got involved. She met all the crew. It's an honour having royal fans amongst our viewers."

