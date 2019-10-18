Prince Charles and Camilla watch Strictly together – every week! The royals are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly is no stranger to a royal audience - the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise were guests in 2018 after all – but host Tess Daly has now revealed that there are two royals in particular who are huge fans of the show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Tess confessed that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall never miss an episode of the BBC One hit, and Camilla has even spent a day at the Strictly studios!

Tess spoke to HELLO! at the Guinness World Record-breaking drone show

"Camilla is a fan, she has been to visit us in the studio before and she spent half a day with us and it was wonderful, she was absolutely part of the whole process during the dress rehearsals, at the judge's desk, handling the panels and she really enjoyed her day," the 50-year-old told us. "She's such a lovely lady and she actually invited all of our crew to Buckingham Palace two years ago and we filmed part of our routine there for Christmas. She is a patron of the Osteoporosis society so she hosted it for members of the charity in the ballroom in Buckingham Palace. It was just wonderful and she was part of it and she had a dance with our pros and it was just such a wonderful day, so it's a huge compliment that her and Charles are fans of the show. She's told me they watch together so I hope they enjoy the series."

Tess revealed Charles and Camilla watch Strictly together every week

Tess has been with Strictly since it first aired in 2004 but admitted she still struggles to contain her emotions sometimes. "There are lots of emotional moments, there's tears, real tears shed when something hasn't gone to plan and somebody gets over-emotional. I do find myself, like the viewers, getting emotionally invested in the celebrities who take part, you know, I care about them. I've known them since day one, I've seen them grow, I've seen their love of dancing grow and suddenly this all becomes quite important in their lives and it becomes quite important to you in turn because you do care about them as people. So I get quite invested emotionally, I must admit I do because this is their moment and I want them to enjoy the ride and enjoy the ride with them, so I do get emotionally invested. "

Tess spoke to HELLO! as she was supporting Jess Glynne as part of an epic Guinness World Record-breaking drone show, which celebrated BT’s new brand mission to go Beyond Limits, creating a better-connected and more competitive Britain.

