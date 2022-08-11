Did Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Wessex break the rules to watch Strictly Come Dancing? The pair were spotted clapping in the audience

Strictly Come Dancing is about to commence - and we cannot be more excited! The BBC show, which is slowly confirming the celebrity line-up, counts royalty among its fans, so much so that two royals were spotted in the show's audience in November 2018.

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, then aged 15, were photographed clapping, laughing and having the time of their lives. But it was thought at the time that Sophie may have been a rule breaker! But it was thought at the time that Sophie may have been a rule breaker!

A debate was sparked after former Strictly contestant James Cracknell previously revealed on This Morning that he had been looking forward to his son turning 16 so that he could watch his dad on the dancefloor, suggesting that children under that age aren't usually allowed in the audience.

However, since then the matter has been cleared up as the Strictly website says that the minimum age for audience members is 14 and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Phew!

Louise and Sophie had an amazing time in Strictly's audience in 2018

And while we're yet to see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the live audience, the royal couple never miss an episode of the BBC One hit, according to host Tess Daly, who spoke exclusively to HELLO! in October 2019.

Lady Louise Windsor, now 16, revealed details about her chosen A-level subjects during a rare official public outing with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 12, last month.

The Queen's youngest granddaughter spoke animatedly about starting her A-levels in English, History, Politics and Drama, as she and the Wessexes joined volunteers for a beach clean-up in Portsmouth.

