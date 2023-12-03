Princess Kate enjoys secret visit to Strictly studios with kids

The Princess of Wales visited the Strictly Come Dancing studios on Friday alongside her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During their secret visit, Princess Kate, Charlotte and Louis got stuck in with the Strictly fun and took turns in the glitzy judges seats.

© Guy Levy/BBC Princess Kate is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing

According to The Sun, the 41-year-old and her two children later met with beloved hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, in addition to some of the show's professional dancers such as Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

The trio were also given a tour of the costume department where Louis, five, tried on a small gold crown.

© Guy Levy/BBC The royals met with hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

HELLO! reached out to a Strictly representative who declined to comment.

It's no secret that key members of the royal family are avid fans of Strictly Come Dancing. Back in 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife Kate, and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of the dancing competition.

Speaking to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala, the then-Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge explained: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

© Getty Images Mike and Zara are also keen Strictly fans

Down-to-earth couple Zara and Mike Tindall also love watching Strictly Come Dancing, so much so that the royal even enjoyed a dance with Anton Du Beke at a celebrity charity evening at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, back in 2017.

Speaking about the show, she said: "We love watching it."

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were on a working visit in the UK

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William donned their finest threads for a glitzy evening at the Royal Variety Performance.

The royal couple were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden who looked equally as spectacular as they arrived at London's Royal ALbert Hall for the star-studded occasion.

© Getty Images Kate looked incredible for her glamorous evening out

Princess Kate appeared to pay tribute to the Swedish flag in a teal evening gown by Safiyaa with sweeping dramatic split sleeves.

She accessorised with statement jewellery and wore her hair in a bouncy blowdry with her fringe framing her face.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate meet perfomers ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Crown Princess Victoria, meanwhile, turned heads in a black feathered off-the-shoulder gown crafted by Swedish label Toteme. The Swedish royal accessorised with gold chunky jewellery and wore her glossy brunette locks in her signature sleek bun for an added dose of glamour.

For the special occasion, both Prince William and Prince Daniel looked smart in tuxedos and bow ties.