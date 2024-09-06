Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling support Queen Camilla's son at special event

Tom Parker Bowles has launched his latest book, which charts royal recipes from the time of Queen Victoria to modern day.

On Thursday, a party was held to mark the release of the new book and Tom was supported by several royals including his mother, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. Peter wasn't alone in showing his support for Tom as the royal was joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling for the event.

Camilla was a vision in a beautiful polka-dot dress as she reunited with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, who she shares a close bond with.

The royal was also seen interacting with guests including Dame Maureen Lipman, daughter Laura Lopes and her sister Annabel Elliot.

© Dave Benett Camilla supported her son at the event

Peter, meanwhile, attended in a suit jacket and pair of denim jeans, while Harriet was dressed to perfection as she styled out a beautiful floral dress. Peter, Harriet and Camilla were seen to be enjoying each other's company at the event and were seen laughing.

Peter and Harriet went official with their relationship earlier in the year, with the pair making several joint appearances over the summer, mainly at sporting events. Their relationship came about following the end of Peter's coupling with girlfriend Lindsay Steven.

© Dave Benett Peter and Harriet enjoyed a laugh with Camilla

Among the royal recipes featured in Tom's new book are a porridge said to be favoured by Camilla, a curry that was loved by King George V and a dessert that was dubbed the Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth.

The dessert was so favoured by the late monarch, that it featured at her 1947 marriage to Prince Philip. On his YouTube channel, the late Queen's former chef, Darren McGarvey revealed: "An ice-cream bomb was actually served at the Queen and Prince Phillip's wedding - a Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth, and that had strawberries in it."

© Dave Benett Camilla was also joined by ex-husband Andrew and her sister Annabel

Tom's mother was the main inspiration for him pursuing a culinary career. Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2012, he shared: "My father was often away with the army, or in London, but mum did a lot of the cooking. She never liked cakes, not baking. Meat. Fish. That's what she did."

