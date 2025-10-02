Prince William and Princess Kate's iconic portrait moved to new home after 3 years

The iconic portrait of Prince William and Princess Kate has been given a new home, making it more accessible to the public. The portrait, which was painted by Jamie Coreth, marked the first official joint portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales. The portrait was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund and was first displayed in the Fitzwilliam Museum. However, now it'll have a new home in Peterborough. The news was confirmed by Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Taking to X on Wednesday, she said: "Our fabulous portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now be on display @pborocathedral so it is easily accessible for our residents and visitors in the north of the county and they can enjoy it."

Speaking in 2022 when William and Kate viewed the portrait, artist Jamie Coreth said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

The painting was completed by award-winning British artist, Jamie Coreth, and marked the first joint portrait of William and Kate when they were still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgeshire. The couple had the opportunity to view it in-person at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire in 2022, just a few months before they became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Jamie Coreth poses with his painting of the Prince and Princess of Wales

The portrait depicts Kate in a shimmery green dress by Suzie Cave's The Vampire's Wife label. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a suave black suit and a blue tie for the portrait. Members of the public will be able to view the portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum, which is located at Cambridge university, for an initial period of three years. Now the initial three years is over, the portrait will now move around Cambridgeshire.