Princess Kate’s go-to dress brand is shutting down

In the realm of fashion The Princess of Wales, with her impeccable taste, has long been a beacon of style inspiration.

Among her favoured ensembles, The Vampire's Wife emerged as a standout, casting its ethereal aura around Kate on numerous occasions.

In 2020, amidst a visit to Dublin, Middleton graced the scene in the verdant elegance of The Vampire's Wife's Falconetti dress. Its emerald hue, captivated onlookers and cemented the brand's place in royal fashion circles. Celebrities, too, lent their acclaim to the label, with luminaries like Kate Moss and Sienna Miller adding to its allure.

© Getty Princess Kate's 'Falconetti' dress from The Vampire's Wife

The legacy of The Vampire's Wife was woven into the fabric of royal history when the Princess of Wales graced her first official joint portrait in the label's emerald green Falconetti dress. Vogue hailed it as the "dress of the decade," attesting to its timeless allure and enduring appeal.

In 2022, during a reception in Belize, Middleton once again bestowed her sartorial favour upon brand. The Light Sleeper pink metallic dress, adorned with whimsical flouncy sleeves, adorned her with a radiant grace, further solidifying the brand's status as a purveyor of elegance fit for royalty.

© Getty Jamie Coreth's portrait of William and Kate

However, amidst accolades and acclaim, the fashion world was met with sobering news as The Vampire's Wife announced its closure today.

Founded by Susie Cave, the brand had garnered a devoted following, boasting an A-list clientele that spanned from music icons to international stars and even royalty itself. The decision to cease trading echoed the broader challenges facing the fashion industry, “Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market has had dramatic implications,” the brand explained in a statement.

As the curtains draw to a close, The Vampire's Wife extended gratitude to its supporters saying, “The Vampire's Wife would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all clients, partners and those who have worn the brand these last ten years. Your support has been invaluable and we are deeply grateful.”

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice has also championed royally-beloved brand The Vampire's Wife

Enthusiasts will have one last chance to partake in its enchanting legacy, “There will be a final, physical sale, allowing fans of the brand one last opportunity to buy, on the 24th, 25th and 26th of May at The Music Room, Mayfair, London, W1K 5JF.”