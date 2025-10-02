Prince Harry's touching moment with Jane Goodall resurfaces after revealing she held Archie as a baby

A sweet clip of the Duke of Sussex with the late British conservationist, Dr Jane Goodall, has resurfaced following his and Meghan's personal tribute. The zoologist, who was renowned for her world-leading research of chimpanzees, died aged 91 on Wednesday. Back in 2019, Prince Harry took part in a Windsor Castle meeting of Dame Jane's Roots and Shoots youth empowerment project, which was set up in 1991 and now works in more than 60 countries, and the two kept in touch over the years. During the engagement, when he was a working royal, Harry shared an impromptu dance and 'Chimpanzee Greeting' with Dame Jane, which she taught him when they first met. Watch the video above.

Harry and Meghan recalled in their tribute to the primatologist how she held their son Prince Archie as a newborn baby and "showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her". The Sussexes welcomed Dame Jane to their then-home Frogmore Cottage in 2019, where she cuddled Archie when he was just five weeks old.

The couple told how they would deeply miss her, saying: "Dr Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt. She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed."

© Getty Images The paired shared a hug during the event

Harry also interviewed Dame Jane for the special issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest-edited in September 2019, with the Duke sharing that the couple would only have two children in a bid to help save the planet.

"Extraordinary voice"

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales shared in a statement on Thursday: "The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall. Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world. She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference. W."

© Getty Jane Goodall pictured in Los Angeles in April

Dame Jane's research on chimpanzees, which began in the 1960s, was the longest field study ever undertaken of any group of animals in the wild. She was invested as a dame by the then-Prince of Wales, now the King, in 2004 at Buckingham Palace, when she praised Charles for his stand on GM foods. She had been due to speak at a sold-out event at Royce Hall, a building on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), this Friday.

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit