Crown Princess Mette-Marit to be away from royal duties for a month for 'pulmonary rehabilitation'

The Norwegian palace has confirmed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be absent from royal duties for a month as she enters "pulmonary rehabilitation" amid her ongoing battle with pulmonary fibrosis. In a statement, it was announced: "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October. The Crown Princess will therefore not carry out official assignments in October, but some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23. The Crown Princess is scheduled to resume her official work in November."

Pulmonary rehabilitation is a process where the body is trained to require oxygen less. Since 2018, the Norwegian royal has been living with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition that causes the lung tissue to become damaged. Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, doctor Olav Kare Refvem said: "If you are very unwell, you often cannot benefit from the treatment. If you are only slightly impaired but have a certain reserve, this can work well. You probably don't do it until you have symptoms that make it difficult to function in everyday life."

The royal has sadly had to pull out of events previously because of her health. Earlier this month, she cancelled a trip to the United States alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, due to her health. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "The Crown Princess has currently been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung condition."

Her illness has progressed since her initial diagnosis, with a Palace statement reading: "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to." It added, however, that the royal still had a "strong desire to keep working".

Prior to her diagnosis, the 52-year-old royal admitted to having "health challenges on a regular basis". She was forced to cancel an engagement due to vertigo, telling a Norwegian radio station: "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous – I thought I'd started early menopause."

Mette-Marit's response to diagnosis

At the time, the royal said: "Although such a diagnosis will at times put limitations on my life, I am glad that the disease was discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in official programs as much as possible." In a separate admission, she confessed: "I am exhausted faster than before, so today I have to take more care of myself than I did before."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Mette-Marit has been open about the impact her condiiton has on her life

Difficult year

It's been a difficult time for the Norwegian process as last month, her son, Marius Borg Høiby (who was born out of previous relationship), was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. The trial is expected to begin in February 2026, and if the 28-year-old is found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to ten years in prison.

© Getty Marius is due to go on trial next year

Marius denies all the charges, and while Mette-Marit hasn't spoken of the scandal, her husband said during an engagement: "It has been challenging and difficult for everyone. It has now been clarified what the charges will be. It is now up to the court to decide. For our part, we will continue to carry out our duties. Everyone involved in the case has found it challenging and difficult."