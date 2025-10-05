WATCH: Meghan Markle's 'highly regarded' skill that shaped her Paris visit

One of Meghan Markle's secret skills has come in handy after she dazzled at Paris Fashion Week overnight. The Duchess of Success, 44 returned to Europe for the first time since 2023 to take her seat at the Balenciaga show and teased her arrival with an Instagram story with the French song "Viens on essaie" by Vitaa and Julien Doré playing in the background. On Sunday, Meghan posted a recap of her trip to Paris in an Instagram reel where a special skill of hers was on full display.

Among clips of delicious French pastries, her glam team getting her ready for the fashion show and picturesque views of the Eiffel Tower, Meghan posted a 100 day streak on the language learning app, Duolingo. Presumably brushing up on her French, this skill most definitely came in handy for the Duchess during her solo outing in Paris on Saturday.

However, royal watchers will know that Meghan speaks three languages. In fact, she first put her linguistic skills on display during a visit to Morocco with Prince Harry in 2019. During a visit to a girls' boarding school, she was clearly at ease speaking to pupils in French; one of the main languages of the Islamic kingdom, alongside Arabic and Berber.

The Duchess met students at the school and asked them questions such as, “Qu’est ce que tu veux être quand tu quittes l’école?” (What do you want to do when you leave school?) and “Vous voulez aller à l’université?” (Do you want to go to university?). Meghan can also speak Spanish fluently, which she picked up the language while living in Buenos Aires, where she worked at the US Embassy, and Madrid, where she studied in 2002 as a student at Northwest University.

"In a lot of jobs, having multiple languages can be really attractive in helping you network," Dr. Cindy Blanco, learning scientist at Duolingo previously told HELLO!. "It gives people a heightened idea of your intelligence, even if you probably didn't work hard at learning it because you did it effortlessly as a child. It seems to be something that's highly regarded and sought after later in life professionally."

Meghan's fashionable Paris stint

Meghan delighted fashion fans and royal watchers alike when she made an unexpected appearance in Paris on Saturday. She was there "in support Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House", a spokesman for Meghan tells HELLO!. "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different," said the spokesman.

© Getty Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga Womenswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week

"This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga." Meghan opted for a sleek white co-ordinated look that consisted of trousers, a button up and a matching shawl cape. She later changed outfits into a gorgeous black dress with an asymmetrical neckline for a Balenciaga after-party.