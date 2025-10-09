Prince Willliam and Princess Kate's sweet message to Duke of Kent featuring unseen photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a kind message for the Duke of Kent on Thursday. Taking to their official social media accounts, the future King and Queen wished the Duke, who is also known as Prince Edward, a Happy 90th Birthday. The photo was a lovely photograph of the royal, shaking hands with King Charles on the day of his coronation, a photo which was originally a post shared on the King and Queen's Instagram account.

Alongside the photo, Charles and Camilla wrote: "Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday - 90 today! Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle." The sweet words were shared just weeks after the funeral of the Duke of Kent's wife, Katharine Worsley, the Duchess of Kent. The royal family were incredibly supportive of the Duke and his family during the emotional day.

© Getty Images for Buckingham Pala The photo was taken on the day of King Charles' coronation

After the service, the Princess was seen on the steps of Westminster Cathedral, offering quiet words of comfort to members of the Kent family before waving them off alongside Prince William. The Duke of Kent, who had been left grieving the loss of his beloved wife of more than 60 years, shares a close bond with Kate, 43. See the moment in the video below.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales' touching exchange with grieving Kent family caught on camera after funeral service

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess' passing last month, sharing a moving message on behalf of the King and Queen. A short while later, in a message on Kensington Palace's official social media accounts, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family."

The Duke's birthday came just hours after he carried out his first official royal outing since his wife's funeral. According to the Court Circular, Edward, who turns 90 on Thursday, attended a concert in London on Tuesday in his capacity as patron of Wigmore Hall – a music venue which dates back to 1901.

His last official outing was in August when he presented the Duke of Kent medal to Mr. James Malcolmson of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Regimental Association. Although the Duke has not officially retired from public duties, he has scaled back his commitments in recent years.