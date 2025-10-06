The most breathtaking coronation dresses worn by Princess Kate, Princess Catharina-Amalia and other royals

The Luxembourg monarchy celebrated a change of throne on Friday, with Guillaume and Stephanie becoming the new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess following Guillaume's father Grand Duke Henri's abdication. Stephanie wowed in a lavender tulle and embroidered gown by her wedding dress designer, Elie Saab, for the swearing-in ceremony as well as the glittering gala dinner.

It made us look back through the years at all of the incredible dresses and outfits worn by royal ladies for coronations, or inaugurations as they are more commonly known among European monarchies. A stand-out at King Charles's coronation was the Princess of Wales's ivory Alexander McQueen gown underneath her robe.

The Belgian and Dutch royals also attended Grand Duke Guillaume's inauguration, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands stole the show in a green sequined dress. Take a look at some of our favourites in the gallery below…

1/ 8 © Getty Images The new Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Grand Duchess Stephanie The new Grand Duchess of Luxembourg wore this beautiful Elie Saab gown, with an embroidered drop-waist bodice, pleated skirt and cape detailing for both the inauguration ceremony and the gala dinner at the Grand Ducal Palace. For the evening reception, she added glitz in the form of the Belgian Scroll tiara.



2/ 8 © Getty Images The Waleses arriving at Westminster Abbey The Princess of Wales Kate's bespoke Alexander McQueen gown for the King's coronation in May 2023 was embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing the four nations of the UK. And while royal watchers had anticipated whether the Princess would wear a tiara on the day, Kate wowed with a sparkling custom headpiece designed by the fashion house and milliner Jess Collett.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Willem-Alexander became king in 2013 after Queen Beatrix's abdication Queen Maxima For her husband King Willem-Alexander's inauguration in April 2013, Queen Maxima wowed in a cobalt blue gown, with crystal detailing along the bust and hemline. The bespoke dress, made by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, also featured a beautiful, structured cape – which has since become one of the royal's signature styles. The colour was a nod to the Dutch national flag, and Maxima completed her look with the Dutch sapphire tiara.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Camilla pictured as she's crowned during the historic ceremony Queen Camilla For her coronation in 2023, Her Majesty wore a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield, which was embroidered with motifs of British wildflowers, as well as the names of her children, grandchildren and depictions of her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Frederik and Mary waving from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace Queen Mary Like many royal women at coronations, Queen Mary chose to wear white for her husband King Frederik's accession day in January 2024. The Australian-born royal looked elegant in a white, long-sleeved gown by Danish designer, Søren Le Schmidt, with a dramatic draped belt around the neckline and shoulders. Wearing her hair up in a sleek bun, Mary's subtle nod to the Danish flag came in the form of her diamond and ruby jewels.



6/ 8 © Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia is heir to the Dutch throne Princess Catharina-Amalia The Dutch royal looked every inch a fairytale princess in a dark green glittery off-the-shoulder gown by Monique Lhuillier for Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie's gala dinner. She teamed it with her mother Maxima's diamond and emerald earrings and Queen Emma's diamond tiara.



7/ 8 © ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Princess Elisabeth will one day be Queen of Belgium Princess Elisabeth Like her Dutch counterpart, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium also chose to sparkle in a silver embellished Jenny Packham gown for the Luxembourg gala dinner. She accessorised with the Antique Diamond tiara, first worn on her 18th birthday.





8/ 8 © Getty Images The royal is heir to the Swedish throne Crown Princess Victoria For King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' inauguration gala in 2013, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria was a scene-stealer in a champagne-hued, shimmery gown by Elie Saab with a faux fur bolero.



