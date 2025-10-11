Prince Harry makes fresh security plea in bid to return to the UK

The Duke of Sussex has requested a re-evaluation of his security arrangements for when he returns to the UK, A PA report has revealed. It is believed that the father-of-two wrote to Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment in September, to reopen his discussions about security when visiting his homeland. The MP has only been in her position for little over a month, after taking over from Yvette Cooper, and it's unknown what she will do about Prince Harry's plea.

King Charles' son has submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), overseen by the Home Office, it has been reported.

When Harry was in the UK last month, there was an incident where a "known stalker" was in close proximity to the royal upon two occasions, as reported by The Telegraph.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Harry wants better security when in the UK

At present, Harry has taxpayer-funded protection when in the UK as he lost his case in May. After losing the Court of Appeal challenge, the duke said in a TV interview he "can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK," and he has since only come back solo. Harry has previously requested the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to "step in" to help him with his dispute.

Harry's will to return

Archie spent the first few months of his life in Windsor

While the Prince has made a new life for himself stateside, with an impressive $29 million mansion to call home, he still wishes for the UK to be part of his life – and that of his children. In December 2023, Harry told the High Court in an emotional statement: "The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil." Archie spent the first six months of his life living in Windsor at the family's former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Building bridges

While it's no secret there's been a family fall out between Prince Harry and his father and brother, the face-to-face meeting he had with father King Charles at Clarence House when in the UK was a positive sign. The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, HELLO! understands, and the Duke joined his father for a private tea, exiting the royal residence just 54 minutes after he was pictured arriving. "He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that," says a source who has known Harry for many years.