Prince Harry's return to the UK clarified – exclusive

The Duke of Sussex "loved" his four-day trip to the UK earlier this month, where he carried out a string of engagements with a number of his charities and patronages, however, HELLO! understands that a more permanent return to his home country is not on the cards.

It comes amid reports that Prince Harry had put his six-year-old son Archie's name down to attend Eton College – his and Prince William's alma mater near Windsor – in the future. But a friend of the Duke tells HELLO! they would be "very surprised" if he chose to send his children to a boarding school and that he and Meghan are unlikely to send them to school in the UK. The same friend also dismissed claims that Harry had registered his son for Eton.

The prestigious boys' boarding school has been tipped as a contender for Prince George, 12, who is set to move from his prep school, Lambrook, next year.

WATCH: Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards 2025 – EXCLUSIVE Interview

Harry's time at Eton

The Duke of Sussex's own experiences at Eton College appear to be mixed, according to recent interviews and his recollections in his memoir, Spare.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper in 2023, Harry, who is two years younger than William, claims that when he first arrived at Eton, he was told by his older brother to act as if they didn't know each other. Harry said: "At the time, it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We're now at the same school.'"

© Getty Prince Harry sits in his dorm at Eton College

In Spare, he explained how he found it hard to settle into one social group. The royal wrote: "Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton." He described the social structure among sporty students, with 'dry bobs' playing land-based sports like rugby and football, while 'wet bobs' focused on rowing or swimming.

Harry continued: "I was a dry who occasionally got wet. I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart."

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Eton has educated numerous royals and other high-profile figures over the years

The prince left Eton with two A-levels in June 2003 – achieving a B in art and a D in Geography. He then took a gap year, travelling to Australia and Lesotho, before enrolling at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2005.

The importance of community

During a conversation with Joss Stone at the WellChild Awards in London earlier this month, Harry praised the education system in the UK. The British singer, who has just moved back after living in Nashville, Tennessee, told HELLO! at the ceremony: "[Prince Harry] asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He's just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice."

© Getty Images Harry praised the education system in the UK at the WellChild Awards

Joss said she had discussed her move back to the UK with the Duke, adding: "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit