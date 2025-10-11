Denmark's Princess Josephine, 14, very surprising daily routine at prestigious boarding school revealed

Princess Josephine, the youngest child of King Frederik and Queen Mary, surprised everyone back in August when she made the decision to carry out her upper secondary education at Spir Efterskole. The 14-year-old princess, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, for the past two years has attended Kildegaard Privatskole in Hellerup.

Since moving to her new prestigious school, you may be interested to know about her rather surprising daily routine. According to the school's official website, Spir Efterskole has recently updated the day's start times to "accommodate teenagers' sleep patterns." The school website explains that students won't be woken up until 8:45 am, with lessons not starting until 10:20 am.

Princess Josephine's morning routine

After being woken at 8:45 am, Josephine and her classmates will begin the day by cleaning their room, morning exercise, and breakfast, before assembly starts at 10:00. As for the evening, students hand in their phones no later than 10:15 pm, go to their rooms at 10:30 pm, and turn off the lights to go to sleep at 11:30 pm.

The school website explained: "We believe that good sleep habits are the path to increased learning, well-being and well-being for our students. Our sleep structures ensure that young people get the rest and quality of sleep their developing brains need."

A healthy diet

The school also prides itself on maintaining a healthy diet for their students and explains that students will eat wholemeal bread and cereals, fruit and vegetables and potatoes, rice or pasta every day. Meanwhile, the school offers fish or fish cold cuts several times a week, and consume around 450 grams of meat in a week as well as eating vegetarian meals several times a week.

The school also has a 'low-fat' approach to its ingredients, using low-fat dairy products and cheese and meat and cold cuts with low fat content. They use oil to fry in and only use a little butter and margarine. They also try to prepare as much as possible themselves, according to the school website.

Not your average school

One incredibly luxurious benefit of the school is the water sports on offer, given its close proximity to the sea. Princess Josephine will be able to take part in a number of watersports should she wish, which include sailing, diving, kayaking, windsurfing, Navi SEAL: physical training in water, wakeboarding and water skiing.