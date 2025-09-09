Queen Mary borrows designer blouse from Princess Josephine's wardrobe

Queen Mary stepped out in a familiar outfit as she visited the University of Copenhagen and a naming ceremony for Denmark's first electric tugboat on Tuesday. The Danish royal, 53, sported a floral print puff-sleeve button-up blouse with a black A-line midi skirt for her outings, and eagle-eyed royal watchers may recognise her top.

It seems that Mary has borrowed from her 14-year-old Princess Josephine's wardrobe. The young royal sported the blouse by Australian label, Zimmermann, for her father King Frederik's birthday celebrations in May.

© Getty Images Queen Mary at the University of Copenhagen

At the time, Josephine, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, teamed the top with cream high-waisted trousers, accessorising her look with gold hooped earrings. Mary paired her look with a pair of black slingback heels and minimal jewellery.

© Getty Images Princess Josephine first wore the Zimmermann blouse in May

It's not the first time the Danish royals have borrowed from one another's wardrobes. Back in March, Mary stepped out in a fuchsia Dolce & Gabbana coat previously only ever seen publicly on her eldest daughter, Princess Isabella, 18.

In turn, both Isabella and Josephine have been seen wearing some of their mother Mary's prized pieces. As the Danish royals arrived for their annual summer retreat at Grasten Palace in July, Isabella sported Mary's Chanel two-tone ballet flats.

© Shutterstock / Getty Mary wearing the Max Mara suit in 2017 and Princess Isabella at her confirmation in 2022

The princess has also previously borrowed a blue Prada coat and a white Max Mara trouser suit from her mother. Meanwhile, Josephine sported Mary's rose pink Andiata jacket for a church service in January 2024.

Australian-born Mary is renowned for her sustainable style and regularly repeats outfits, some of which she has had in her wardrobe for over a decade. Last week, she brought back a floral two-piece by Etro for the Carlsberg Foundation’s Research Awards from 2017.

© Getty Images Queen Mary sported a floral coord by Etro from 2017 last week

She married Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, and the pair became king and queen of Denmark in 2024 following Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

As well as their daughters, Frederik and Mary also have two sons – Crown Prince Christian, 19, who is heir to the Danish throne, and 14-year-old Prince Vincent. While Christian has begun his Lieutenant's training course, Isabella and Vincent returned to their respective schools in August. However, the palace announced a huge change for Josephine.

© Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary and their four children

Having previously attended Kildegaard Privatskole, the princess is now enrolled at a boarding school, Spir Eferskole, located 174 miles away from the royal family's main residence in Copenhagen. The efterskole is a form of boarding school unique to Denmark. Students aged 14 to 18 can choose to spend a year or two of their lower secondary school education before continuing on to upper secondary education.

