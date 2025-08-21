Queen Mary makes rare comment about 4 children's private life

Queen Mary opened up about her private life with her family as she appeared on a Danish TV programme.

The Danish queen consort, 53, shares four children with her husband, King Frederik, 57 – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Mary made an appearance on Søren Vester's Garden - Biodiversity and castle gardens, on channel DR 1 to give the Danish designer a tour of the private gardens at Fredensborg Castle.

When asked by Søren if the kids go out into the garden, she replied: "Our children are outside a lot. I don't think they think, 'Now I'm going out into nature.' They think it's nice to get fresh air and exercise in nature."

The Danish royals lead an active lifestyle, with King Frederik an avid runner. All four children have participated in their father's annual race, Royal Run, in recent years, with Princess Josephine completing the one-mile, 5km and 10km distances.

Royal children's education

The Danish royal palace released an update on all four children's academic plans for the year earlier this month.

After completing his military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the Antvorskov barracks, Crown Prince Christian has returned to the barracks in Slagelse to begin his Lieutenant's training course.

© Getty Images Christian has begun his Lieutenant's training

Princess Isabella has started her final year of high school education at Øregård Gymnasium, while Prince Vincent is in eighth grade at Tranegårdsskolen in Hellerup, which he has attended since 2017.

© detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset Princess Isabella with brother, Prince Vincent

The palace also shared Princess Josephine's surprise decision about the next stage of her education.

Having previously to Kildegaard Privatskole in 2023, Josephine has enrolled at a boarding school, Spir Eferskole, located 174 miles away from the royal family's main residence in Copenhagen.

The efterskole is a form of boarding school unique to Denmark. Students aged 14 to 18 can choose to spend a year or two of their lower secondary school education before continuing on to upper secondary education.

© Getty Princess Josephine, pictured in the Faroe Islands in June, has enrolled at Spir Eferskole

It is not compulsory to attend one, but the schools usually offer a range of specialised subjects, such as sports, the arts and music.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children have joined them for a number of high-profile events outside of their education, with Crown Prince Christian also able to act as regent for his father whenever Frederik is out of the country.